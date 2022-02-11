Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/kremlin-fully-supports-figure-skater-valieva-amid-doping-test-controversy-1092932795.html
‘You're a Russian, Be Proud & Win!’ Kremlin Voices Support for Figure Skater Valieva
‘You're a Russian, Be Proud & Win!’ Kremlin Voices Support for Figure Skater Valieva
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow completely supports Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T09:27+0000
2022-02-11T10:21+0000
russia
figure skating
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
olympic games
doping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092933753_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73b6a955745032af46de517ed4f747c8.jpg
Moscow is convinced that some kind of misunderstanding has occurred, the official said, adding that the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee are dealing with the controversy surrounding the doping test that Valieva underwent in late December.According to a statement from the International Testing Agency, "a sample from the athlete was collected under the testing authority of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on 25 December 2021 during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The WADA-accredited laboratory of Stockholm, Sweden, reported that the sample had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine ... on 8 February 2022." Trimetazidine is a banned heart medication, the Agency added. On 9 February, the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted the athlete’s provisional suspension, allowing her to continue her participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Kamila Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both the short and free programmes. During her performance as part of the Russian national team at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, the 15-year-old Valieva received 90.18 points, breaking the Olympic record. In the free programme, she performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, gaining 178.92 points and becoming the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympic Games.
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/russias-kamila-valieva-becomes-first-woman-to-land-quad-jump-at-olympics-1092812472.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092933753_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_362c559b53530d5cd8c6ce43d7e4e587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, figure skating, olympic games, doping

‘You're a Russian, Be Proud & Win!’ Kremlin Voices Support for Figure Skater Valieva

09:27 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 11.02.2022)
© ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULATRussia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 11, 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.
Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 11, 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow completely supports Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Moscow is convinced that some kind of misunderstanding has occurred, the official said, adding that the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee are dealing with the controversy surrounding the doping test that Valieva underwent in late December.

"We do not comment and do not want to comment on the situation, we are waiting for the completion of the proceedings. And we ... completely support our Kamila Valieva and call on everyone to support her and say to Kamila: Do not hide your face, you are a Russian woman, walk proudly everywhere and, most importantly, perform and defeat everyone," Peskov said.

According to a statement from the International Testing Agency, "a sample from the athlete was collected under the testing authority of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on 25 December 2021 during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The WADA-accredited laboratory of Stockholm, Sweden, reported that the sample had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine ... on 8 February 2022." Trimetazidine is a banned heart medication, the Agency added.
On 9 February, the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted the athlete’s provisional suspension, allowing her to continue her participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Women Single Skating. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. 7 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
Russia's Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Ever Land Quad Jump at Olympics
7 February, 06:09 GMT
Kamila Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both the short and free programmes. During her performance as part of the Russian national team at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, the 15-year-old Valieva received 90.18 points, breaking the Olympic record. In the free programme, she performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, gaining 178.92 points and becoming the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympic Games.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала