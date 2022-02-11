Registration was successful!
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Putin
Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is... 11.02.2022
emmanuel macron
vladimir putin
"Yes, indeed," Peskov said, confirming the reports that Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test.At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman insisted that the decision to sit the two presidents on the opposite sides of a 13-foot table was not political and did not affect the talks. Moscow was understanding of the French position and had been guided by the need to ensure Putin's safety during the meeting, he noted.Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing two sources in Macron's entourage, that the French leader refused Kremlin's request to take a Russian COVID-19 test to allegedly prevent Russia from getting hold of his DNA.
world, emmanuel macron, vladimir putin

Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Putin

10:20 GMT 11.02.2022
© REUTERS / Thibault CamusFILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin watches French President Emmanuel Macron arriving for a press conference after their talks, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin watches French President Emmanuel Macron arriving for a press conference after their talks, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© REUTERS / Thibault Camus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why they were kept at a distance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Yes, indeed," Peskov said, confirming the reports that Macron did not take a Russian COVID-19 test.
At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman insisted that the decision to sit the two presidents on the opposite sides of a 13-foot table was not political and did not affect the talks. Moscow was understanding of the French position and had been guided by the need to ensure Putin's safety during the meeting, he noted.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing two sources in Macron's entourage, that the French leader refused Kremlin's request to take a Russian COVID-19 test to allegedly prevent Russia from getting hold of his DNA.
