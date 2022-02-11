https://sputniknews.com/20220211/israel-enacts-world-first-by-certifying-drones-to-fly-in-civilian-airspace-1092924436.html

Israel Enacts 'World First' by Certifying Drones to Fly in Civilian Airspace

Israel Enacts 'World First' by Certifying Drones to Fly in Civilian Airspace

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have long been barred from operating where civilian aircraft fly due to safety fears, but in several countries, including Israel... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Israeli drone maker Elbit Systems announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of the State of Israel (CAAI) had certified the company’s Hermes Kochav drone to fly where “any other civilian airplane” does.According to the Times of Israel, the decision is intended to aid Elbit’s sale to Switzerland, which encountered delays after a drone crashed during a test flight. The Kochav is sold abroad as the StarLiner UAS.“CAAI has supervised the design and manufacturing of the Hermes Starliner UAS and led a rigorous six-year certification process that included extensive ground and flight tests. The tests were conducted in compliance with air navigation rules, airworthiness basis and aviation standards regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” the company added.However, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has had special permission since 2010 to fly Predator drones over remote parts of the US-Mexico border. More recently, DHS has conducted tests of the SkyGuardian drone, which is a disarmed version of General Atomics’ Reaper, in an attempt to win approval by the FAA to fly the drone in US civilian airspace.Defense One reported in 2017 that General Atomics and Sikorsky, a drone maker owned by Lockheed Martin, hoped to win FAA approval by 2025.Like the Predator and SkyGuardian, the Starliner drone is intended for surveillance.Israel commonly flies drones over Gaza and southern Lebanon for both surveillance and airstrike purposes, but the new regulations will allow the drones to fly across the rest of Israel and the West Bank, where Israel controls the airspace in spite of Palestinian National Authority governance on the ground. Tel Aviv-based daily paper Israel Hayom has argued that control over West Bank airspace is essential to Israeli security.

