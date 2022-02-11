Registration was successful!
IOC to Dispute Withdrawal of Valieva Suspension, Her Permit to Take Part in Olympics
IOC to Dispute Withdrawal of Valieva Suspension, Her Permit to Take Part in Olympics
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee will dispute the withdrawal of the suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive...
"The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022). Following the delegation of the IOC’s anti-doping programme in relation to the Olympic Games to the ITA, the ITA will lead the appeal before CAS on behalf of the IOC," ITA said in a statement.The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Friday that it would dispute the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift the provisional suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive doping test in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).Earlier in the day, the International Testing Agency said that the temporary suspension of Kamila Valieva was lifted on 9 February and she was allowed to take part in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.On Thursday, Valieva held a training session at the Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium. According to the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Valieva was not suspended from the Olympics.Russian figure skaters have won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). The awards ceremony was rescheduled first from Monday to Tuesday, and then - indefinitely. The IOC said that the situation required legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU). Later, Insidethegames reported that the delay in the awards ceremony was due to Valieva's doping test. The 15-year-old had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication, according to the International Testing Agency.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee will dispute the withdrawal of the suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive doping test and her permission to continue performance in the Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency said, adding that the case would be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
"The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022). Following the delegation of the IOC’s anti-doping programme in relation to the Olympic Games to the ITA, the ITA will lead the appeal before CAS on behalf of the IOC," ITA said in a statement.
The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Friday that it would dispute the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift the provisional suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva over a positive doping test in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Earlier in the day, the International Testing Agency said that the temporary suspension of Kamila Valieva was lifted on 9 February and she was allowed to take part in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
On Thursday, Valieva held a training session at the Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium. According to the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Valieva was not suspended from the Olympics.
Russian figure skaters have won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).
The awards ceremony was rescheduled first from Monday to Tuesday, and then - indefinitely. The IOC said that the situation required legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU). Later, Insidethegames reported that the delay in the awards ceremony was due to Valieva's doping test. The 15-year-old had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication, according to the International Testing Agency.
