Factory Explosion in South Korea Kills at Least 3, Leaves Several Others Injured
An explosion rocked a petrochemical factory in the southern port city of Yeosu, South Korea, around 9:26 a.m. local time on Friday. At least eight individuals...
south korea
explosion
At least four factory workers are dead, and another four individuals with injuries have been taken to a local hospital following the Friday morning explosion in Yeosu, Yonhap reported. It was previously reported that only three of the eight workers were believed to be dead. Responding authorities believe the Yeochun NCC Co. factory explosion took place during a test of the factory's heat exchange system. The official cause of the incident remains under investigation. Yeochun NCC, also known as YNCC, manufactures and sells a number of chemical products, including benzene, propylene, ethylene, toluene, xylene and styrene monomer.
south korea
south korea, explosion

02:25 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 02:46 GMT 11.02.2022)
Evan Craighead
Being updated
An explosion rocked a petrochemical factory in the southern port city of Yeosu, South Korea, around 9:26 a.m. local time on Friday. At least eight individuals were believed to be in the Yeochun NCC Co. factory at the time of the explosion.
At least four factory workers are dead, and another four individuals with injuries have been taken to a local hospital following the Friday morning explosion in Yeosu, Yonhap reported.
It was previously reported that only three of the eight workers were believed to be dead.
Responding authorities believe the Yeochun NCC Co. factory explosion took place during a test of the factory's heat exchange system.
The official cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Yeochun NCC, also known as YNCC, manufactures and sells a number of chemical products, including benzene, propylene, ethylene, toluene, xylene and styrene monomer.
