https://sputniknews.com/20220211/factory-explosion-in-south-korea-kill-at-least-3-leaves-several-others-injured-1092925217.html

Factory Explosion in South Korea Kills at Least 3, Leaves Several Others Injured

Factory Explosion in South Korea Kills at Least 3, Leaves Several Others Injured

An explosion rocked a petrochemical factory in the southern port city of Yeosu, South Korea, around 9:26 a.m. local time on Friday. At least eight individuals... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T02:25+0000

2022-02-11T02:25+0000

2022-02-11T02:46+0000

south korea

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

At least four factory workers are dead, and another four individuals with injuries have been taken to a local hospital following the Friday morning explosion in Yeosu, Yonhap reported. It was previously reported that only three of the eight workers were believed to be dead. Responding authorities believe the Yeochun NCC Co. factory explosion took place during a test of the factory's heat exchange system. The official cause of the incident remains under investigation. Yeochun NCC, also known as YNCC, manufactures and sells a number of chemical products, including benzene, propylene, ethylene, toluene, xylene and styrene monomer.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

south korea, explosion