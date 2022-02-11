Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/eu-ambassadors-approve-extra-136-billion-in-financial-support-to-ukraine-1092944948.html
EU Ambassadors Approve Extra $1.36 Billion in Financial Support to Ukraine
EU Ambassadors Approve Extra $1.36 Billion in Financial Support to Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Union ambassadors have endorsed the European Commission’s proposal to send $1.36 billion of macro-financial aid to Ukraine as... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T15:28+0000
2022-02-11T15:28+0000
russia-nato row on european security
france
russia
ukraine
support
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103396/27/1033962705_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_da647d4bfecbfe12f2ea46d714b6ae4b.jpg
“The EU stands by Ukraine, also economically. The current geopolitical tensions are having a severe economic impact on Ukraine. Member states are ready to provide €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance. I am happy to announce that we have decided to support the Commission’s proposal today, so that the financial help can reach Ukraine without delay,” Le Maire said as quoted in a European Council press release.The first tranche of $684 million will go to Kiev as soon as the European Parliament approves the proposal.On 2 February, Sweden allocated $5.3 million for the newly-created Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine (PFRU), which also includes the UK, the US, Canada and Switzerland.Since 2014, Ukraine has received $2.08 billion from Germany in humanitarian aid, assistance for development, and the German-Ukrainian energy partnership, including an unconditional loan of $570 million and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2021.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/nato-mulling-deployment-of-new-battle-groups-in-black-sea-nations-besides-romania-stoltenberg-says-1092935053.html
france
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103396/27/1033962705_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_d30fd2f9f1571ff45ad3e1a5dee17120.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, russia, ukraine, support

EU Ambassadors Approve Extra $1.36 Billion in Financial Support to Ukraine

15:28 GMT 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / VASILY MAXIMOVAn EU flag flies in Independence Square in Kiev
An EU flag flies in Independence Square in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / VASILY MAXIMOV
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Union ambassadors have endorsed the European Commission’s proposal to send $1.36 billion of macro-financial aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to “strengthen Ukraine’s resilience” in the face of an alleged Russian invasion, French Minister for Economic Affairs, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire said.
“The EU stands by Ukraine, also economically. The current geopolitical tensions are having a severe economic impact on Ukraine. Member states are ready to provide €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance. I am happy to announce that we have decided to support the Commission’s proposal today, so that the financial help can reach Ukraine without delay,” Le Maire said as quoted in a European Council press release.
The first tranche of $684 million will go to Kiev as soon as the European Parliament approves the proposal.
On 2 February, Sweden allocated $5.3 million for the newly-created Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine (PFRU), which also includes the UK, the US, Canada and Switzerland.
Since 2014, Ukraine has received $2.08 billion from Germany in humanitarian aid, assistance for development, and the German-Ukrainian energy partnership, including an unconditional loan of $570 million and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2021.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meets with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. 11 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Stoltenberg: NATO Mulling Deployment of New Battle Groups to Black Sea Nations
10:48 GMT
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала