Erling Haaland, Harry Kane on Man Utd Shortlist as English Club Steps Up Efforts to Sign Top Striker

Man United's problems up front are no secret. Since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in December, the Red Devils have achieved two or more...

Signing a new centre forward during the summer transfer window is going to be a priority for the 20-time English champions Manchester United. And the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane have already been shortlisted by the club, according to a report in British tabloid The Sun. United's anxiety to plug gaps in their front line stems from the fact that the club lacks options in this department, the report says.Mason Greenwood remains suspended after being arrested on charges of raping and threatening to kill a teenaged woman, and Edinson Cavani's contract expires at the end of United's present campaign.What's more, there are reports that Anthony Martial, who was lent to Spanish outfit Sevilla, wants to make his move there permanent.Though Marcus Rashford is another attacking option, Rangnick has used the England international on the left wing in recent times.That only leaves Cristiano Ronaldo as the only man to lead United's attack and even his future at the club is uncertain.Several media outlets have claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking for an exit from Old Trafford with United's barren spell extending for another year.Given Ronaldo's love of silverware, holding on to him will be extremely difficult for United, with the Portuguese having publicly spoken about his growing frustration with the state of affairs at Carrington.This is precisely the reason United are wooing Haaland as the 21-year-old is a goal-scoring machine and has single-handedly kept Dortmund in the race for the Bundesliga title this season with 16 goals in 14 games.Moreover, he has many admirers at Old Trafford. But convincing the Norwegian would still be tough for United as he has been outspoken about his admiration for Real Madrid and is pushing for a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Should the former Premier League champs fail to land Haaland, they are set to launch an all-out charm offensive for Kane, who missed his chance to leave Spurs for Man City last year after manager Daniel Levy refused to let him go.Kane's situation in North London is quite similar to Ronaldo's at United as - like CR7 - he too is chasing trophies, something the England talisman has failed to win with Tottenham.If Spurs fail to make it to the Champions League yet again this season, Kane is almost certain to make a push for his departure from the club.

