Democratic Govs. Look to Take Credit for Ending Pandemic

Democratic Govs. Look to Take Credit for Ending Pandemic

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about German leader Olaf Scholz's mousy demeanor at his presser with Biden

Democratic Govs. Look to Take Credit for Ending Pandemic On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about German leader Olaf Scholz’s mousy demeanor at his presser with Biden, a fossilized Mitch McConnell breaking with his party over Jan. 6th, and Democratic governors attempting to take credit for ending the pandemic.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Olaf Scholz Slammed for Appearing Weak on RussiaTyler Nixon - Counselor-at-Law | A Fossilized Mitch McConnell Needs to Move OverMichael Goodwin - Columnist for NYPost | Democratic Govs. Look to Take Credit for Ending PandemicIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about German leader Olaf Scholz’s mousy demeanor at his presser with Biden and the consequences Russia warns of if NATO continues to ignore its security demands. We also talked about Biden’s broken promise to end the war in Yemen as violence continues to escalate.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on Mitch McConnell rebuking his own party on Jan. 6th, calling the day a “violent insurrection” and if it’s a sign that the GOP has outgrown the senator with 37 years in office under his belt.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about Chris Cuomo suing his former employer for $60 million as brother Andrew reportedly gears up for a doomed political comeback. We also talked about Democratic governors lifting mask mandates as a response to public backlash rather than a change in science.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

