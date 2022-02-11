https://sputniknews.com/20220211/canadas-ontario-province-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-freedom-convoy-protests-1092946326.html

Canada's Ontario Province Declares State of Emergency Amid Freedom Convoy Protests

The truckers’ protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” started in Canada in late January, with up to 18,000 people gathering in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency as scores of truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.He added that fines of up to $100,000 or up to a year in prison will be imposed for non-compliance with the government's orders. The "Freedom Convoy" protests started in Canada in late January, with thousands of truckers and tens of thousands of their supporters arriving in Ottawa to protest a requirement that drivers should get vaccinated against COVID or face a 14-day quarantine after cross-border travel to the US.

