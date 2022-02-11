Canada's Ontario Province Declares State of Emergency Amid Freedom Convoy Protests

Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency as scores of truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.He added that fines of up to $100,000 or up to a year in prison will be imposed for non-compliance with the government's orders. The "Freedom Convoy" protests started in Canada in late January, with thousands of truckers and tens of thousands of their supporters arriving in Ottawa to protest a requirement that drivers should get vaccinated against COVID or face a 14-day quarantine after cross-border travel to the US.
Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency as scores of truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.
"Today, I am using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province...I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure. This will include protecting national border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railway," he said during a press conference.
He added that fines of up to $100,000 or up to a year in prison will be imposed for non-compliance with the government's orders.
The "Freedom Convoy" protests started in Canada in late January, with thousands of truckers and tens of thousands of their supporters arriving in Ottawa to protest a requirement that drivers should get vaccinated against COVID or face a 14-day quarantine after cross-border travel to the US.