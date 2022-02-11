Registration was successful!
Canada's Ontario Province Declares State of Emergency Amid Freedom Convoy Protests
Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency as scores of truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.He added that fines of up to $100,000 or up to a year in prison will be imposed for non-compliance with the government's orders. The "Freedom Convoy" protests started in Canada in late January, with thousands of truckers and tens of thousands of their supporters arriving in Ottawa to protest a requirement that drivers should get vaccinated against COVID or face a 14-day quarantine after cross-border travel to the US.
15:56 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 16:25 GMT 11.02.2022)
© GEOFF ROBINSSupporters of the Truckers Convoy against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate block traffic in Canada bound lanes of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, on February 8, 2022.
Supporters of the Truckers Convoy against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate block traffic in Canada bound lanes of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, on February 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© GEOFF ROBINS
The truckers’ protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” started in Canada in late January, with up to 18,000 people gathering in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa to demonstrate. Smaller protests also took place in other parts of the country.
Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency as scores of truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said.
"Today, I am using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province...I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure. This will include protecting national border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railway," he said during a press conference.
He added that fines of up to $100,000 or up to a year in prison will be imposed for non-compliance with the government's orders.
Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says
Yesterday, 13:29 GMT
The "Freedom Convoy" protests started in Canada in late January, with thousands of truckers and tens of thousands of their supporters arriving in Ottawa to protest a requirement that drivers should get vaccinated against COVID or face a 14-day quarantine after cross-border travel to the US.
