International
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/biden-to-use-35bln-in-afghan-funds-held-in-us-for-911-victims-families-report-says-1092941162.html
Biden to Use $3.5Bln in Afghan Funds Held in US for 9/11 Victims' Families, Report Says
Biden to Use $3.5Bln in Afghan Funds Held in US for 9/11 Victims' Families, Report Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to ignore requests from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to return $7 billion in Afghan... 11.02.2022
The money deposited in New York financial institutions by Afghanistan's Central Bank was frozen by US authorities after the Washington-supported government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed in August 2021.Biden will issue an executive order to freeze all $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds held at the Fed and ask a judge for permission to move the other $3.5 billion to a trust fund to facilitate humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, the report said.The announcement is expected to be made later on Friday.
Biden to Use $3.5Bln in Afghan Funds Held in US for 9/11 Victims' Families, Report Says

13:43 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 11.02.2022)
Afghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Afghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to ignore requests from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to return $7 billion in Afghan assets deposited at the Federal Reserve in New York and instead use half of the funds to compensate the families of victims of the 9/11 attacks, The New York Times reported, citing sources.
The money deposited in New York financial institutions by Afghanistan's Central Bank was frozen by US authorities after the Washington-supported government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed in August 2021.
Biden will issue an executive order to freeze all $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds held at the Fed and ask a judge for permission to move the other $3.5 billion to a trust fund to facilitate humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, the report said.
The announcement is expected to be made later on Friday.
