https://sputniknews.com/20220211/biden-to-use-35bln-in-afghan-funds-held-in-us-for-911-victims-families-report-says-1092941162.html

Biden to Use $3.5Bln in Afghan Funds Held in US for 9/11 Victims' Families, Report Says

Biden to Use $3.5Bln in Afghan Funds Held in US for 9/11 Victims' Families, Report Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to ignore requests from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to return $7 billion in Afghan... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T13:43+0000

2022-02-11T13:43+0000

2022-02-11T13:44+0000

us

afghanistan

joe biden

afghanistan

funds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090980485_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10df77260fc6047d248e3ea584edffa9.jpg

The money deposited in New York financial institutions by Afghanistan's Central Bank was frozen by US authorities after the Washington-supported government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed in August 2021.Biden will issue an executive order to freeze all $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds held at the Fed and ask a judge for permission to move the other $3.5 billion to a trust fund to facilitate humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, the report said.The announcement is expected to be made later on Friday.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, afghanistan, joe biden, funds