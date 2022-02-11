Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/at-least-1-person-killed-15-injured-in-explosion-near-afghanistans-mosque-reports-say-1092939139.html
At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion Near Afghanistan's Mosque, Reports Say
At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion Near Afghanistan's Mosque, Reports Say
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that erupted at a mosque in the Afghan city of Qala-e-Naw in north-western province Badghis killed at least one person and... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T12:38+0000
2022-02-11T12:38+0000
afghanistan
daesh
mosque
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105267/70/1052677046_0:166:3500:2135_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2d029a2260a4ae291456caf27c4c02.jpg
The explosive device, planted near the entrance to the mosque, detonated when visitors were coming out of the building.Since taking power in the country, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has been battling the local chapter of Daesh*, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh* presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105267/70/1052677046_216:0:3285:2302_1920x0_80_0_0_7995968d345915b8030e7a8e117fdd4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, daesh, mosque, blast

At Least 1 Person Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion Near Afghanistan's Mosque, Reports Say

12:38 GMT 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Musadeq SadeqAmbulance in Afghanistan. (File)
Ambulance in Afghanistan. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that erupted at a mosque in the Afghan city of Qala-e-Naw in north-western province Badghis killed at least one person and injured 15 others, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Friday, citing local authorities.
The explosive device, planted near the entrance to the mosque, detonated when visitors were coming out of the building.
Since taking power in the country, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has been battling the local chapter of Daesh*, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh* presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала