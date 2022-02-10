https://sputniknews.com/20220210/young-prince-andrew-explains-his-randy-andy-nickname-in-rare-video-clip-1092905287.html

Prince Andrew had the nickname "Randy Andy" when he was at the Gordonstoun School. The nickname later gained notoriety when it became associated with the sexual assault accusations levelled against the royal by a victim of late American billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.According to a resurfaced, 1980s interview of the Duke with Selina Scott, he was called "Randy Andy" on his second day attending the posh Gordonstoun School in Scotland.He quickly noted that "not many people use it nowadays" and said he did not think it "fits today anyway”.Things, however, turned out to unfold the other way, as "Randy Andy" ended up being exactly what he would be called by many after being accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre - one of the alleged victims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - of sexual abuse.People immediately remembered another Andrew's nickname - Playboy Prince - that was widely used in the papers describing his numerous love affairs with young women. Both nicknames have certainly not aged well now that the embattled Duke is stripped of all his military titles and royal duties amid his legal battle with Giuffre.Prince Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing, insisting he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre. He has made several attempts to dismiss the case, claiming that his accuser has launched it in order to capitalise, or asserting that the legal mechanisms she envokes cannot be used in the case.The attempts were fruitless, and Andrew is reportedly due to appear in London court to give evidence under oath on 10 March as part of the US civil sex assault case. It is also reported that Andrew's deposition will be conducted by Giuffre's attorneys, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley.Additionally, US Judge Lewis Kaplan formally requested Andrew's former assistant Robert Olney to testify about the Duke of York's communications with Giuffre, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Esptein's ex-girlfriend. The latter has recently been found guilty on several sex trafficking charges.

