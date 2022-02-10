Registration was successful!
Woman Grilled Online for Comparing Fake Freckles to 'Blackface'
Woman Grilled Online for Comparing Fake Freckles to 'Blackface'

11:38 GMT 10.02.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
With beauty trends changing regularly, something that was considered to be a skin imperfection by some before now is often being mimicked with the help of make-up.
A heated debate took place on Twitter earlier this week after user @faye had shared a selfie, revealing her fake freckles.
She was rebuked by another lady, @HanlonSeana, who went as far as to claim that fake freckles could be compared to blackface.
Seana's position was echoed by another user who believes that a debate about fake freckles has been ongoing since "some people don't want freckles appropriated because they were bullied, beaten, mistreated, and name called over it and others say that freckles help bring light and love to them."
Nevertheless, others considered comparing freckles to blackface too much of an exaggeration, and the debate on Seana's page grew even more intense, with the lady later announcing that her account had been hacked. She also elaborated on her position about freckles and blackface, adding that she does not consider them to be "the same".
