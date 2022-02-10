https://sputniknews.com/20220210/woman-grilled-online-for-comparing-fake-freckles-to-blackface--1092906378.html

Woman Grilled Online for Comparing Fake Freckles to 'Blackface'

Woman Grilled Online for Comparing Fake Freckles to 'Blackface'

With beauty trends changing regularly, something that was considered to be a skin imperfection by some before now is often being mimicked with the help of... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T11:38+0000

2022-02-10T11:38+0000

2022-02-10T11:38+0000

viral

fake

face

beauty standards

blackface

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092906776_0:98:960:638_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf45482bd2edc0f40b0737150235c7b.jpg

A heated debate took place on Twitter earlier this week after user @faye had shared a selfie, revealing her fake freckles. She was rebuked by another lady, @HanlonSeana, who went as far as to claim that fake freckles could be compared to blackface.Seana's position was echoed by another user who believes that a debate about fake freckles has been ongoing since "some people don't want freckles appropriated because they were bullied, beaten, mistreated, and name called over it and others say that freckles help bring light and love to them."Nevertheless, others considered comparing freckles to blackface too much of an exaggeration, and the debate on Seana's page grew even more intense, with the lady later announcing that her account had been hacked. She also elaborated on her position about freckles and blackface, adding that she does not consider them to be "the same".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

viral, fake, face, beauty standards, blackface