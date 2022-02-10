Registration was successful!
West Ham Fine Kurt Zouma $340,000 & Animal Charity Has His Pet Cats Removed After Kick Video Shame
Earlier this week, a disturbing video of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma emerged online in which he was seen kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
13:58 GMT 10.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / GLYN KIRKWest Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Watford at the London Stadium, in London on February 8, 2022.
Earlier this week, a disturbing video of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma emerged online in which he was seen kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen floor. Though the 27-year-old Premier League star later apologised, the incident seems to have cost him dear.
West Ham United football club have fined France international Kurt Zouma $340,000 - a fortnight's salary at the club - because of a video which revealed the married father of three abusing a cat. The Hammers will distribute the money among animal welfare charities.

His two cats have been taken away by animal charity RSPCA after camera footage showed him kicking and slapping one of them in a video which went viral on social media a few days ago.
"Two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is -and has always been - the wellbeing of these cats. The cats have been taken for a check-up at the vet and will remain in our care while the investigation continues," the animal welfare non-governmental organisation (NGO) said in a statement.

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats," the NGO added.

Meanwhile, Essex Police have opened their own investigation into the matter after being deluged by calls to prosecute the French star for beating his pet cat.

West Ham is based in the county of Essex in South-East England.
