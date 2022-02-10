https://sputniknews.com/20220210/washington-police-arrest-16-year-old-for-making-bomb-threats-to-schools-1092916553.html

Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats to Schools

Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats to Schools

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for making threats to several schools in the US capital this week, the Washington... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T15:19+0000

2022-02-10T15:19+0000

2022-02-10T15:19+0000

us

arrest

bomb threat

washington

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg

"Update: a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday," MPD said via Twitter. "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners."On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to several bomb threats in Washington and was evacuating public and charter schoolsThe six schools that received security threats include Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to MPD.Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.

https://sputniknews.com/20220209/multiple-washington-dc-schools-evacuated-amid-bomb-threats-1092891408.html

us

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, arrest, bomb threat, washington, police