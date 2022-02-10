Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/washington-police-arrest-16-year-old-for-making-bomb-threats-to-schools-1092916553.html
Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats to Schools
Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats to Schools
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for making threats to several schools in the US capital this week, the Washington... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T15:19+0000
2022-02-10T15:19+0000
us
arrest
bomb threat
washington
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg
"Update: a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday," MPD said via Twitter. "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners."On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to several bomb threats in Washington and was evacuating public and charter schoolsThe six schools that received security threats include Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to MPD.Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/multiple-washington-dc-schools-evacuated-amid-bomb-threats-1092891408.html
us
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:0:1921:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_dfee632de1ecf51fb00fcc6790fe3e69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, arrest, bomb threat, washington, police

Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats to Schools

15:19 GMT 10.02.2022
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for making threats to several schools in the US capital this week, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced on Thursday.
"Update: a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday," MPD said via Twitter. "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners."
On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to several bomb threats in Washington and was evacuating public and charter schools
The skyline of Northwest Washington, DC, looking toward the Washington Monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
'No Hazardous Material Found' at Six Washington, DC Schools Following Bomb Threats - Police
Yesterday, 18:37 GMT
The six schools that received security threats include Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to MPD.
Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала