US Inflation Jumps 7.5 Percent, Hitting 40-Year High

Two years of spendthrift government policy aimed at tackling the economic crisis sparked by coronavirus lockdowns, combined with a gargantuan $30 trillion... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

The US inflation rate hit an annualized rate of 7.5 percent over the past 12 months, its biggest rise since February 1982, Consumer Price Index figures released by the Department of Labor on Thursday show.Economists have blamed the inflation bonanza on factors ranging from Covid bailouts and multi-trillion dollar federal spending plans to shortages of goods and workers caused by global supply chain disruptions and large-scale walkouts, combined with better-than-expected consumer spending numbers and a spike in wages in some industries.The inflation bump has hit everything from the price of meat at the grocery store to lumber for housing, gasoline, child care and other costs, and is believed to have played a major role in explaining President Biden's historically low approval ratings one year into his term.The United States isn't alone among countries suffering higher-than-normal inflation rates, with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development recently reporting its highest CPI increase in a quarter of a century, with developing countries including Russia and Brazil also suffering high single-digit or low double digit inflation during the same period. Among major economies, China alone seems to have somehow beaten the inflation burden, reporting a CPI increase of just 1.5 percent year-on-year in December, down from 2.3 percent a month earlier.The US and countries around the world pumped trillions of dollars into their economies after instituting national lockdowns to try to 'flatten the curve' of the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021. However, a worrying study put out by the Johns Hopkins Institute of Applied Economics late last month revealed that these restrictions had almost no impact on Covid mortality, but did have a "devastating" economic effect and sparked a wide range of social problems, from a spike in suicides and substance abuse issues to a lack of planned medical care for those suffering from non-Covid-related maladies.

