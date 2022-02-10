Registration was successful!
US Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Arizona Base, Cause Remains Unclear
US Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Arizona Base, Cause Remains Unclear
A US Air Force Mirage F-1 training fighter aircraft crashed in Buckeye, Arizona, at approximately 11 a.m. local time. The jet was operating out of Luke Air... 10.02.2022
The crash occurred during a routine training mission and the pilot was able to safely eject, the service stated in a Thursday release. The pilot sustained only minor injuries and no injuries were reported on the ground.The aircraft involved in the crash is being studied to determine the cause of the incident.The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, 56th CES explosive ordnance disposal unit, and the 56th Security Forces Squadron assisted the Buckeye Police Department at the scene of the crash.The impact of the crash was reported to be somewhere within the Sun City Festival Active Adult Community, northwest of Phoenix, Arizona.Luke Air Force Base is home to F-35A Joint Strike Fighters and F-16C/D Vipers, but a varied set of aircraft take off and land from the base. The primary unit at the base is the 56th Fighter Wing, which is used for training.
22:55 GMT 10.02.2022
Nevin Brown
A US Air Force Mirage F-1 training fighter aircraft crashed in Buckeye, Arizona, at approximately 11 a.m. local time. The jet was operating out of Luke Air Force Base and crashed roughly 15 miles from the base in an unpopulated area, according to an agency release.
The crash occurred during a routine training mission and the pilot was able to safely eject, the service stated in a Thursday release. The pilot sustained only minor injuries and no injuries were reported on the ground.
The aircraft involved in the crash is being studied to determine the cause of the incident.
The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, 56th CES explosive ordnance disposal unit, and the 56th Security Forces Squadron assisted the Buckeye Police Department at the scene of the crash.

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder said: “We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Luke receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this.”

The impact of the crash was reported to be somewhere within the Sun City Festival Active Adult Community, northwest of Phoenix, Arizona.
Luke Air Force Base is home to F-35A Joint Strike Fighters and F-16C/D Vipers, but a varied set of aircraft take off and land from the base. The primary unit at the base is the 56th Fighter Wing, which is used for training.
