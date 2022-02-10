https://sputniknews.com/20220210/uk-will-send-more-troops-to-eastern-europe-if-needed-defence-secretary-says-1092906075.html

UK Will Send More Troops to Eastern Europe if Needed, Defence Secretary Says

UK Will Send More Troops to Eastern Europe if Needed, Defence Secretary Says

Britain has been at the forefront among NATO nations when it comes to deploying lethal weapons, trainers and the provision of "moral support" to Ukraine amid... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T09:13+0000

2022-02-10T09:13+0000

2022-02-10T09:56+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092907128_0:0:1536:864_1920x0_80_0_0_68fb34756d0c761e934f02c581a4cf61.jpg

The UK will send addition troops to Eastern and Southern Europe if necessary to support its allies, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.Wallace added that progress aimed at easing Ukraine-related tensions with Russia was "slow."Also on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosted UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Moscow for talks. "Relations can be normalized exclusively through...dialogue, which is based on the recognition of one another's legitimate interests and a search for mutually acceptable solutions," Lavrov said before the start of negotiations.For her part, Truss repeated months-old claims made by Western officials and media about a "buildup" of Russian troops near Ukraine and alleged Russian "attempts to undermines Ukrainian sovereignty.""There is an alternative route, a diplomatic route that avoids conflict and bloodshed. I am here to urge Russia to take that path," she said.Truss's visit to Russia was the first of its kind since 2017.Wallace is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday.While some NATO allies such as Germany have expressed growing apprehension about sending military equipment to Ukraine, London has shown no such qualms, deploying lethal arms, as well as trainers, to the Eastern European country in recent months. Britain has also reportedly been tapped by the United States in negotiations on a new "coalition of the willing" looking to deploy thousands more NATO troops in countries including Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.Late last year, a former officer of the Security Service of Ukraine revealed that in addition to official weapons contracts and training operations, British mercenaries were also operating in the Eastern European country.British officials have been among the loudest in NATO when it comes to making claims that Russia is preparing to "invade" Ukraine, all the while engaging in provocations in the Black Sea -such as last year's incident involving the HMS Defender destroyer deliberately sailing into Russian waters off Crimea.

https://sputniknews.com/20220210/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-and-his-uk-counterpart-truss-meet-in-moscow-1092901126.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk