Trump to Reportedly Launch Social Media Network by End of March
social media, truth, donald trump, app

Trump to Reportedly Launch Social Media Network by End of March

03:30 GMT 10.02.2022
CC0 / / Smartphone
Smartphone - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
CC0 / /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media network by the end of March, Fox Business said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The network, named TRUTH Social, will be fully operational by the expected launch date at the end of the current quarter, the report said on Wednesday.
The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) currently conducts beta testing, and Americans will be able to download its app or create an account by the same time, the report said.
Trump’s new network is not public yet, but is already available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, the report added.
TRUTH Social will cooperate with Rumble – a platform, which is positioning itself as an alternative to YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report.
Trump promised last week that his network will fight back against Big Tech censorship and will protect the right to free speech and expression.
