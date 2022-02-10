Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/trump-to-reportedly-launch-social-media-network-by-end-of-march-1092897685.html
Trump to Reportedly Launch Social Media Network by End of March
Trump to Reportedly Launch Social Media Network by End of March
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media network by the end of March, Fox Business said, citing sources... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T03:30+0000
2022-02-10T03:30+0000
2022-02-10T03:30+0000
social media
truth
donald trump
app
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414165_0:81:1535:944_1920x0_80_0_0_096fcb2b50eb81589cef61cadc8e8375.jpg
The network, named TRUTH Social, will be fully operational by the expected launch date at the end of the current quarter, the report said on Wednesday.The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) currently conducts beta testing, and Americans will be able to download its app or create an account by the same time, the report said.Trump’s new network is not public yet, but is already available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, the report added.TRUTH Social will cooperate with Rumble – a platform, which is positioning itself as an alternative to YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report.Trump promised last week that his network will fight back against Big Tech censorship and will protect the right to free speech and expression.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414165_85:0:1450:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_a7bc73ee40214e644aa40ec58be12920.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
social media, truth, donald trump, app
Trump to Reportedly Launch Social Media Network by End of March Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media network by the end of March, Fox Business said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The network, named TRUTH Social, will be fully operational by the expected launch date at the end of the current quarter, the report said on Wednesday.
The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) currently conducts beta testing, and Americans will be able to download its app or create an account by the same time, the report said.
Trump’s new network is not public yet, but is already available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, the report added.
TRUTH Social will cooperate with Rumble – a platform, which is positioning itself as an alternative to YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report.
Trump promised last week that his network will fight back against Big Tech censorship and will protect the right to free speech and expression.