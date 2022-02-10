https://sputniknews.com/20220210/trump-boasted-about-staying-in-touch-with-kim-jong-un-journo-claims-1092918888.html

Trump Boasted About Staying in Touch With Kim Jong-Un, Journo Claims

Haberman also noted that Trump had pictures of Kim in his office and that the relationship with the North Korean leader was “very important” to the former US... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has told people that he remained in contact with North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un after leaving office, NYT journalist Maggie Haberman claims in her upcoming book.During an interview on CNN’s New Day this week, Haberman remarked that, while what Trump “says and what's actually happening are not always in concert,” the ex-POTUS “has been telling people that he has maintained some kind of correspondence or discussion with Kim Jong-un.”She noted that it's not “necessarily unusual” for a former president to maintain some kind of contact with other foreign leaders, but Trump's alleged ongoing ties with Kim do seem strange. She also added that Trump had pictures of Kim in his office and that the relationship with the North Korean leader was “very important” to the former US president.Haberman’s book, titled Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, is set to be released on 4 October.This week, The WaPo reported that the US National Archives had to recover former President Donald Trump’s White House records, including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, from his Mar-a-Lago’s residence.

