Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/too-old-denmark-nixes-plan-for-sending-obsolete-arms-to-ukraine-1092902074.html
'Too Old': Denmark Nixes Plan for Sending 'Obsolete' Arms to Ukraine
'Too Old': Denmark Nixes Plan for Sending 'Obsolete' Arms to Ukraine
The man-portable Stinger missiles, previously intended to bolster Ukraine against the Russian “invasion”, have been described as“both technically and... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T07:28+0000
2022-02-10T07:28+0000
news
military & intelligence
denmark
scandinavia
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105882/97/1058829733_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_115ed018af2f2ab6d9b8f656335411d2.jpg
Denmark has dropped its previously voiced plans to supply Ukraine with arms. The equipment under consideration was ruled “too old” and will not be offered as aid, TV2 reported.The main challenge that arose is that the man-portable Stinger missiles in question, which were previously described as a “flexible weapons capable of shooting down planes”, are no longer used by the Danish defence itself and are currently stored in a secret warehouse, slated for disposal.“There's a reason it's stored, so we can not send it away,” Defence Minister Morten Bødskov was quoted as saying.Danish Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer described the Stinger missiles as “both technically and operationally obsolete”, adding and that he had a hard time imagining how they could be used.Lentfer said that there have been considerations about sending binoculars and night vision equipment “of older date”.Earlier this week, Denmark decided to tighten its preparedness in response to what the Defence Ministry dubbed “unacceptable Russian military pressure on Ukraine”.To ward off what Danish Radio obnoxiously described as “the Russian bear”, over 700 soldiers will be placed in the town of Slagelse, while two F-16 aircraft will be stationed on the island of Bornholm.Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for “invasion”. Russia has insistently dispelled allegations of invasion plans, stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory as it pleases.Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow is not excluding that the “hysteria”around Ukraine fuelled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.
denmark
scandinavia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105882/97/1058829733_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27d69b699b0977b3d0fd831d1518f0ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, military & intelligence, denmark, scandinavia, ukraine, russia

'Too Old': Denmark Nixes Plan for Sending 'Obsolete' Arms to Ukraine

07:28 GMT 10.02.2022
© Sputnik / Yurma Tolamo / Go to the photo bankSurface-to-air Stinger missiles and launchers. File photo
Surface-to-air Stinger missiles and launchers. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Sputnik / Yurma Tolamo
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The man-portable Stinger missiles, previously intended to bolster Ukraine against the Russian “invasion”, have been described as“both technically and operationally obsolete” and are slated for disposal.
Denmark has dropped its previously voiced plans to supply Ukraine with arms. The equipment under consideration was ruled “too old” and will not be offered as aid, TV2 reported.
The main challenge that arose is that the man-portable Stinger missiles in question, which were previously described as a “flexible weapons capable of shooting down planes”, are no longer used by the Danish defence itself and are currently stored in a secret warehouse, slated for disposal.
“There's a reason it's stored, so we can not send it away,” Defence Minister Morten Bødskov was quoted as saying.
Danish Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer described the Stinger missiles as “both technically and operationally obsolete”, adding and that he had a hard time imagining how they could be used.

“They were taken out of operational use in the Danish defence back in 2009. A few years ago, we considered whether we could take it out of storage, update it and reuse it, and the conclusion at the time was that it certainly was not,” Flemming Lentfer told TV2. “It's for disposal. Our clear assessment is that it is not applicable to the modern, operational battlefield,” he added.

Lentfer said that there have been considerations about sending binoculars and night vision equipment “of older date”.

“But it is my clear assessment that this would be a symbolic act rather than something that can de facto be used on a battlefield,” Lentfer emphasised.

Earlier this week, Denmark decided to tighten its preparedness in response to what the Defence Ministry dubbed “unacceptable Russian military pressure on Ukraine”.
To ward off what Danish Radio obnoxiously described as “the Russian bear”, over 700 soldiers will be placed in the town of Slagelse, while two F-16 aircraft will be stationed on the island of Bornholm.
Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for “invasion”. Russia has insistently dispelled allegations of invasion plans, stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory as it pleases.
Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow is not excluding that the “hysteria”around Ukraine fuelled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese