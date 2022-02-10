Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
UK Unveils New Russia Sanctions Legislation Amid Ukraine Crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/tinder-parent-companys-executive-mulls-summer-of-love-prospects-amid-covid-pandemic-1092917669.html
Tinder Parent Company's Executive Mulls 'Summer of Love' Prospects Amid COVID Pandemic
Tinder Parent Company's Executive Mulls 'Summer of Love' Prospects Amid COVID Pandemic
Swidler reportedly pointed out that it remains to be seen exactly how comfortable about socialising dating app users will feel when the Omicron variant is no... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T17:17+0000
2022-02-10T17:17+0000
society
tinder
dating
summer
love
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092917790_0:319:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_503cd9fc9c9909ed331ff126e3d7b3c9.jpg
Gary Swidler, chief financial officer of the Match Group which owns and operates prominent dating platforms such as Tinder and Hinge, has expressed hope that 2022 will serve up the “summer of love."According to Insider, Swidler made this remark on 2 February during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, saying they “have increased confidence that while the first part of 2022 may be tougher than” they anticipated, “the second half could be stronger."He did reportedly note, however, that it remains to be seen exactly how comfortable about socialising people who use dating apps will feel when the Omicron variant is under control, whenever that may be. Swidler added that Match Group is currently “more sober” in its forecasts, seeing how they have been “head-faked a few times” and that “no one's had a great ability to predict kind of what the pandemic brings and what the effects are."
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/anyway-how-is-your-sex-life-due-to-pandemic-collective-libido-seems-to-have-plummeted-1092608790.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092917790_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58667ed477f993f7c0a254716a0c8883.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, tinder, dating, summer, love

Tinder Parent Company's Executive Mulls 'Summer of Love' Prospects Amid COVID Pandemic

17:17 GMT 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / Akhtar SoomroThe dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020.
The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Swidler reportedly pointed out that it remains to be seen exactly how comfortable about socialising dating app users will feel when the Omicron variant is no longer dominant.
Gary Swidler, chief financial officer of the Match Group which owns and operates prominent dating platforms such as Tinder and Hinge, has expressed hope that 2022 will serve up the “summer of love."
According to Insider, Swidler made this remark on 2 February during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, saying they “have increased confidence that while the first part of 2022 may be tougher than” they anticipated, “the second half could be stronger."
"We're hopeful that once we get past the effects of Omicron, we could even have that summer of love that we had expected back in 2021 after the vaccines were introduced," he said.
He did reportedly note, however, that it remains to be seen exactly how comfortable about socialising people who use dating apps will feel when the Omicron variant is under control, whenever that may be.
A couple in bed - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
Anyway, How is Your Sex Life? Due to Pandemic, 'Collective Libido' Seems to Have Plummeted
29 January, 18:32 GMT
"And so that is a swing factor in our outlook, but we're not assuming a huge summer of love right now in our outlook," he said. "I know a lot of people feel like as soon as we get to those warm summer months, there's going to be a real big wave [in dating app activity], but we're not forecasting that at the moment until we see some evidence that really this is over and that is how people are going to behave, but we'll have to wait and see."
Swidler added that Match Group is currently “more sober” in its forecasts, seeing how they have been “head-faked a few times” and that “no one's had a great ability to predict kind of what the pandemic brings and what the effects are."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала