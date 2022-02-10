https://sputniknews.com/20220210/tinder-parent-companys-executive-mulls-summer-of-love-prospects-amid-covid-pandemic-1092917669.html

Tinder Parent Company's Executive Mulls 'Summer of Love' Prospects Amid COVID Pandemic

Gary Swidler, chief financial officer of the Match Group which owns and operates prominent dating platforms such as Tinder and Hinge, has expressed hope that 2022 will serve up the “summer of love."According to Insider, Swidler made this remark on 2 February during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, saying they “have increased confidence that while the first part of 2022 may be tougher than” they anticipated, “the second half could be stronger."He did reportedly note, however, that it remains to be seen exactly how comfortable about socialising people who use dating apps will feel when the Omicron variant is under control, whenever that may be. Swidler added that Match Group is currently “more sober” in its forecasts, seeing how they have been “head-faked a few times” and that “no one's had a great ability to predict kind of what the pandemic brings and what the effects are."

