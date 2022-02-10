https://sputniknews.com/20220210/teslas-berlin-gigafactory-launch-reportedly-delayed-until-mid-march-1092915988.html

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Reportedly Delayed Until Mid-March

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Reportedly Delayed Until Mid-March

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla electric cars will roll off the assembly line at the US company's first European plant near Berlin in mid-March, a month later than... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T14:36+0000

2022-02-10T14:36+0000

2022-02-10T14:36+0000

europe

tesla

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872945_0:136:3001:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_48d0576b91834b301b866aaf1b8dbc72.jpg

The Berlin-Brandenburg radio BBR reported Wednesday that the construction was over but the launch had been hampered by red tape in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.German regulators took extra time to certify plans for wastewater treatment and security practices at the giant factory after Tesla altered the amount of poisonous chemicals at risk of leaking in an accident.The plant was expected to become operational ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to the site in the eastern Berlin suburb of Gruenheide in mid-February. The factory will manufacture 500,000 Model Y electric vehicles and millions of battery cells per year.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, tesla, germany