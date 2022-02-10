Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/teslas-berlin-gigafactory-launch-reportedly-delayed-until-mid-march-1092915988.html
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Reportedly Delayed Until Mid-March
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Reportedly Delayed Until Mid-March
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla electric cars will roll off the assembly line at the US company's first European plant near Berlin in mid-March, a month later than... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T14:36+0000
2022-02-10T14:36+0000
europe
tesla
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872945_0:136:3001:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_48d0576b91834b301b866aaf1b8dbc72.jpg
The Berlin-Brandenburg radio BBR reported Wednesday that the construction was over but the launch had been hampered by red tape in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.German regulators took extra time to certify plans for wastewater treatment and security practices at the giant factory after Tesla altered the amount of poisonous chemicals at risk of leaking in an accident.The plant was expected to become operational ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to the site in the eastern Berlin suburb of Gruenheide in mid-February. The factory will manufacture 500,000 Model Y electric vehicles and millions of battery cells per year.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872945_111:0:2578:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_42a0f76a99861ba6689d707bcb69879d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, tesla, germany

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Reportedly Delayed Until Mid-March

14:36 GMT 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Ben MargotThis May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif. A jury in San Francisco says Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.
This May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif. A jury in San Francisco says Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Margot
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla electric cars will roll off the assembly line at the US company's first European plant near Berlin in mid-March, a month later than planned, German media said.
The Berlin-Brandenburg radio BBR reported Wednesday that the construction was over but the launch had been hampered by red tape in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.
German regulators took extra time to certify plans for wastewater treatment and security practices at the giant factory after Tesla altered the amount of poisonous chemicals at risk of leaking in an accident.
The plant was expected to become operational ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to the site in the eastern Berlin suburb of Gruenheide in mid-February. The factory will manufacture 500,000 Model Y electric vehicles and millions of battery cells per year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала