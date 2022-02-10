https://sputniknews.com/20220210/tesla-calls-lawsuit-against-racial-discrimination-at-california-factory-misguided-1092905176.html

Tesla Calls Lawsuit Against Racial Discrimination at California Factory Misguided

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla called a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) lawsuit filed against racial discrimination and harassment at the... 10.02.2022

"The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against Tesla alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment," Tesla said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the company strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a special team that responds to all complaints.The lawsuit that is focused on the alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory in 2015-2019 follows a three-year investigation during which the DFEH has never appealed to Tesla in connection with violations of workplace practices at Tesla, the statement read.According to the statement, California faces the problem of a lack of manufacturing workforce and at this time the DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of working with the company.

