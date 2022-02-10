Registration was successful!
Tesla Calls Lawsuit Against Racial Discrimination at California Factory Misguided
Tesla Calls Lawsuit Against Racial Discrimination at California Factory Misguided
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla called a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) lawsuit filed against racial discrimination and harassment at the... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
"The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against Tesla alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment," Tesla said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the company strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a special team that responds to all complaints.The lawsuit that is focused on the alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory in 2015-2019 follows a three-year investigation during which the DFEH has never appealed to Tesla in connection with violations of workplace practices at Tesla, the statement read.According to the statement, California faces the problem of a lack of manufacturing workforce and at this time the DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of working with the company.
Tesla Calls Lawsuit Against Racial Discrimination at California Factory Misguided

08:31 GMT 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / Tingshu WangA logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021.
A logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / Tingshu Wang
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla called a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) lawsuit filed against racial discrimination and harassment at the Fremont factory misguided and opposed any form of racism.
"The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against Tesla alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment," Tesla said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the company strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a special team that responds to all complaints.
The lawsuit that is focused on the alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory in 2015-2019 follows a three-year investigation during which the DFEH has never appealed to Tesla in connection with violations of workplace practices at Tesla, the statement read.
"Tesla is also the last remaining automobile manufacturer in California. The Fremont factory has a majority-minority workforce and provides the best paying jobs in the automotive industry to over 30,000 Californians. No company has done more for sustainability or the creation of clean energy jobs than Tesla," the statement noted.
According to the statement, California faces the problem of a lack of manufacturing workforce and at this time the DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of working with the company.
"Over the past five years, the DFEH has been asked on almost 50 occasions by individuals who believe they were discriminated against or harassed to investigate Tesla," the statement said and noted, that on every single occasion the DFEH closed an investigation because it did not find misconduct against Tesla.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
