Taliban Reportedly Digging for Ancient Treasure Under UNESCO Site They Destroyed in 2001

Taliban Reportedly Digging for Ancient Treasure Under UNESCO Site They Destroyed in 2001

Mullah Abdullah Sarhadi, the recently-appointed Taliban governor of Bamiyan, Afghanistan, has reportedly closed off the area surrounding the remnants of the Buddahs of Bamiyan to tourists and set up a dig in search of mythical treasures rumoured to be buried there.Local residents have informed art market newswire Artnet News that the archeological site – previously accessible to visitors for $5 a pop, has been closed off since mid-January, with Sarhadi reportedly ignoring orders from Taliban authorities in Kabul to stop digging.Hamid Naweed, a local art historian, told the outlet that Sarhadi may be looking for ancient gold treasure like the kind found in the tombs of Tillya Tepe in the late 1970s.Naweed is confident that the treasure-hunters will come up empty. “We have no idea who put this idea of buried treasure in the mind of the governor, but he does not have the right nor the archeological knowledge on his own and in a very unprofessional manner to do excavations in a place that is under the cover of UNESCO as a World Heritage Site,” the art historian said.Governor Sarhadi is a senior Taliban figure in Bamiyan province, with his authority stretching back to the first reign of the militant group over Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, when he served as a commander of Taliban special forces. Sarhadi was detained at the illegal US detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba between 2006 and 2012, and released despite suspicions of engaging in war crimes. He was appointed governor of Bamiyan province in November 2021.Since that time, media have reported on the vandalism of the site, posting footage of Taliban fighters who are supposed to protect the site instead using the remains of the UNESCO site as target practice.Naweed and other Afghan scholars have penned letters to UNESCO urging them to take action to stop the further plunder of the ruins of the irreplaceable archeological site.The Taliban’s local information and culture directorate has assured that all digging in and around the sites has been halted, with the historical sites “under control” and “protected.” However, other reports suggest that Taliban officials from Kabul have been denied access to the area.The Buddas of Bamiyan were destroyed by the Taliban in March of 2001, who saw them as “idols” and “gods of infidels.” Their destruction left only the cavities where the monumental statues, built between the 6thand 7th centuries CE, once stood. Their destruction sparked international condemnation.* An organization under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.

