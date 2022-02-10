https://sputniknews.com/20220210/snoop-dogg-warns-of-gold-digger-season-as-he-gets-sued-for-sexual-assault-1092919669.html

Snoop Dogg Warns of 'Gold Digger Season' as He Gets Sued for Sexual Assault

Snoop Dogg Warns of 'Gold Digger Season' as He Gets Sued for Sexual Assault

Famous American rapper Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who allegedly worked as an onstage dancer for him, Rolling Stone reports.According to the magazine, the accuser, who filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles this week, claims that she was assaulted by the rapper and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (real name – Donald Campbell) in 2013.The woman further alleges that Campbell told her to join Snoop Dogg at a recording studio where the latter was supposedly filming his “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network” TV series. Campbell allegedly told her that Snoop could have made her “his weather girl” and the accuser complied “in hopes of advancing her career.”When the plaintiff felt sick at the studio and went on to use a bathroom, Snoop allegedly walked in, shut the door, and forced his penis into her mouth, the complaint reportedly states.Snoop then allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated onto plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck,” before telling the woman that he will get her “something to clean up with” and left her in the bathroom “humiliated, terrified, and panicked."While representatives for both of the accused did not immediately respond to the magazine’s request for comment, TMZ reports that a source representing Snoop Dogg says that the woman filed the lawsuit ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl where the rapper is scheduled to perform in the halftime show, “hoping she'd get a payday.”As TMZ points out, Snoop denied the allegations in question posted a warning about a “gold digger season” on Instagram, with a source reportedly saying that the lady’s demands were “just shy of $10 million.”

