Saudi-Led Coalition Says Four Injured After Shrapnels Fell Near Abha Airport, Reports Say

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition announced a new operation against Yemen's Shia Houthi movement. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Saudi-led coalition said that four people at Abha airport were lightly injured by shrapnel from a destroyed drone, which fell nearby.Saudi air defence forces intercepted and downed a drone launched towards the airport, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run Ekhbariya channel.The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.

