Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/saudi-led-coalition-says-four-injured-after-shrapnels-fell-near-abha-airport-reports-say-1092906482.html
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Four Injured After Shrapnels Fell Near Abha Airport, Reports Say
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Four Injured After Shrapnels Fell Near Abha Airport, Reports Say
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition announced a new operation against Yemen's Shia Houthi movement. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T09:28+0000
2022-02-10T09:50+0000
middle east
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Saudi-led coalition said that four people at Abha airport were lightly injured by shrapnel from a destroyed drone, which fell nearby.Saudi air defence forces intercepted and downed a drone launched towards the airport, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run Ekhbariya channel.The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, saudi arabia

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Four Injured After Shrapnels Fell Near Abha Airport, Reports Say

09:28 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 10.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition announced a new operation against Yemen's Shia Houthi movement.
The Saudi-led coalition said that four people at Abha airport were lightly injured by shrapnel from a destroyed drone, which fell nearby.
Saudi air defence forces intercepted and downed a drone launched towards the airport, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run Ekhbariya channel.
The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.
Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала