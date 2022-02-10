https://sputniknews.com/20220210/russias-soyuz-rocket-with-34-oneweb-satellites-launched-from-kourou-spaceport-1092919872.html

Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport

Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport

PARIS (Sputnik) - Russian carrier rocket Soyuz-STB with 34 satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T18:39+0000

2022-02-10T18:39+0000

2022-02-10T18:39+0000

russia

soyuz

kourou space center in french guiana

oneweb satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104015/37/1040153709_0:44:3405:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_7966507b6827f89f2887d6eb308c5922.jpg

The launch is broadcast on the website of the operator Arianespace.The total duration of the mission will be 3 hours 33 minutes and will include nine separations of satellites.OneWeb satellites are designed to create a space communication system that provides high-speed worldwide Internet access. OneWeb is going to deploy a full first generation grouping by June 2022.This mission brings the total number of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit to 428.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, soyuz, kourou space center in french guiana, oneweb satellite