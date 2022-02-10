Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/russias-soyuz-rocket-with-34-oneweb-satellites-launched-from-kourou-spaceport-1092919872.html
Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport
Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport
PARIS (Sputnik) - Russian carrier rocket Soyuz-STB with 34 satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
The launch is broadcast on the website of the operator Arianespace.The total duration of the mission will be 3 hours 33 minutes and will include nine separations of satellites.OneWeb satellites are designed to create a space communication system that provides high-speed worldwide Internet access. OneWeb is going to deploy a full first generation grouping by June 2022.This mission brings the total number of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit to 428.
Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport

18:39 GMT 10.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jody AMIETA picture taken on December 17, 2015 shows a Soyuz rocket blasting off from the European space centre at Kourou, French Guiana
A picture taken on December 17, 2015 shows a Soyuz rocket blasting off from the European space centre at Kourou, French Guiana - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jody AMIET
PARIS (Sputnik) - Russian carrier rocket Soyuz-STB with 34 satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.
The launch is broadcast on the website of the operator Arianespace.
The total duration of the mission will be 3 hours 33 minutes and will include nine separations of satellites.
OneWeb satellites are designed to create a space communication system that provides high-speed worldwide Internet access. OneWeb is going to deploy a full first generation grouping by June 2022.
This mission brings the total number of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit to 428.
