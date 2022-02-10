Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His UK Counterpart Truss Meet in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss are meeting on Thursday in Moscow to discuss the state of Moscow-London ties as well as the precarious security situation in Europe.The top diplomats are set to answer reporters' questions in a joint press conference after the talks.The Russia-West tensions over Ukraine have spiked over the past several months after Moscow was accused of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russia's borders, which it has deemed a threat to its national security. The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose sanctions on Russia's financial system should tensions escalate in Eastern Europe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
