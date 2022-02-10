https://sputniknews.com/20220210/russian-consulate-in-new-york-downsized-to-5-staffers-over-us-policy---consul-1092897561.html

Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul

Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Consulate General in New York has only five staffers for the first time in history because of Washington's policy

"We do have only four employees [not counting the consul]. In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.However, the mission will continue to perform its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.Ovsyannikov also relayed to Sputnik that since the US has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul as well.Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.

