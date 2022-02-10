Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul

"We do have only four employees [not counting the consul]. In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.However, the mission will continue to perform its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.Ovsyannikov also relayed to Sputnik that since the US has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul as well.Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Consulate General in New York has only five staffers for the first time in history because of Washington’s policy, with the mission having shrunk by more than half in January, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.
"We do have only four employees [not counting the consul]. In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.
"For the first time in the Consulate General there is no security officer, which is a glaring fact," he said. "I don't remember cases when only four diplomats worked in New York."
However, the mission will continue to perform its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.
Ovsyannikov also relayed to Sputnik that since the US has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul as well.
"Anatoly Kargapolov does not have a visa," the diplomat said. "He's been waiting for a little less than a year."
Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.