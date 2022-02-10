Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/russian-consulate-in-new-york-downsized-to-5-staffers-over-us-policy---consul-1092897561.html
Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul
Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Consulate General in New York has only five staffers for the first time in history because of Washington’s policy, with the... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T03:11+0000
2022-02-10T03:09+0000
russian consulate general in new york
new york
visa
staff
shortage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
"We do have only four employees [not counting the consul]. In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.However, the mission will continue to perform its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.Ovsyannikov also relayed to Sputnik that since the US has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul as well.Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian consulate general in new york, new york, visa, staff, shortage

Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Over US Policy - Consul

03:11 GMT 10.02.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovFlags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Consulate General in New York has only five staffers for the first time in history because of Washington’s policy, with the mission having shrunk by more than half in January, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.
"We do have only four employees [not counting the consul]. In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.

"For the first time in the Consulate General there is no security officer, which is a glaring fact," he said. "I don't remember cases when only four diplomats worked in New York."

However, the mission will continue to perform its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.
Ovsyannikov also relayed to Sputnik that since the US has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul as well.

"Anatoly Kargapolov does not have a visa," the diplomat said. "He's been waiting for a little less than a year."

Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese