Putin Underlines Need to Urge NATO to Provide Comprehensive Legal Security Guarantees to Russia

Persisent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address marking Diplomat's Day.The president pointed at the "turbulent and tense" situation in the world, that calls for additional efforts in responding to emerging threats and challenges. Aside from the need for legal security guarantees, Putin underlined the importance of the United Nations' role.
Russia has been demanding that NATO and the United States take Moscow's security concerns into consideration, and has rolled out security proposals to the West that include legal guarantees that NATO will not be expanding eastwards or place offensive weapons in the countries which neighbour Russia.
Persisent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address marking Diplomat's Day.
The president pointed at the "turbulent and tense" situation in the world, that calls for additional efforts in responding to emerging threats and challenges. Aside from the need for legal security guarantees, Putin underlined the importance of the United Nations' role.
"Consistent, systematic work to strengthen the rule of international law and the central coordinating role of the UN to build a just and stable multipolar world order remains fully relevant," the president's address stressed.