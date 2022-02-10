https://sputniknews.com/20220210/putin-underlines-need-to-urge-nato-to-provide-comprehensive-legal-security-guarantees-to-russia-1092900828.html

Putin Underlines Need to Urge NATO to Provide Comprehensive Legal Security Guarantees to Russia

Russia has been demanding that NATO and the United States take Moscow's security concerns into consideration, and has rolled out security proposals to the West... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Persisent efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO provide comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address marking Diplomat's Day.The president pointed at the "turbulent and tense" situation in the world, that calls for additional efforts in responding to emerging threats and challenges. Aside from the need for legal security guarantees, Putin underlined the importance of the United Nations' role.

2022

