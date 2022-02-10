Registration was successful!
Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19
In March 2020 Charles, the Prince of Wales, contracted COVID-19 and self-isolated for seven days in Scotland, separately from his spouse, the Duchess of...
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday. "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said.It is the second time that the 73-year-old heir to the British throne has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.At that time Charles had mild symptoms and spent seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.
In March 2020 Charles, the Prince of Wales, contracted COVID-19 and self-isolated for seven days in Scotland, separately from his spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.
"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said.
It is the second time that the 73-year-old heir to the British throne has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time Charles had mild symptoms and spent seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.