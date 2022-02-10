https://sputniknews.com/20220210/prince-charles-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092912140.html

Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

In March 2020 Charles, the Prince of Wales, contracted COVID-19 and self-isolated for seven days in Scotland, separately from his spouse, the Duchess of... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday. "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said.It is the second time that the 73-year-old heir to the British throne has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.At that time Charles had mild symptoms and spent seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

