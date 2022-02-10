Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/pentagon-under-fire-after-stating-diversity-equity--inclusion-are-necessities-in-us-army-1092910123.html
Pentagon Under Fire After Stating 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion' Are 'Necessities' in US Army
Pentagon Under Fire After Stating 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion' Are 'Necessities' in US Army
Many in the US are concerned that "woke" tendencies are taking over the American military: among them are increased attention to pronouns, identity, sexual... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T12:51+0000
2022-02-10T12:51+0000
us
pentagon
department of defense
diversity
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
The US Department of Defense has rolled out what it views as new "necessities" for the US military: diversity, equity, and inclusion, sparking an immediate backlash. In a Wednesday statement, the Pentagon revealed that "some 41 percent of the military identify as members of minority groups, and that number will grow larger." The data was shared by Bishop Garrison, the senior advisor to the secretary of defence for human capital and diversity, equity, and inclusion.While his sentiment echoes Kirby's comments, it has already triggered a wave of backlash on social media. After the Defense Department shared the controversial statement on Twitter, it garnered over 3,000 comments, but only around 350 users "liked" the tweet.This is not the first time when the "woke" tendencies in the US military have prompted concern among conservatives, but, according to Kirby, such innovations can make the American military better.Speaking to Fox News last month, the Pentagon spokesman suggested that diversity and inclusion "brings to the fore in the decisionmaking, operational decisionmaking that we conduct, better ideas, more unique perspectives, somebody else's lived experiences which might actually make us smarter on the battlefield."The "woke" initiatives of the US Army include providing gender pronouns in professional emails and even offers to recruit new troops with the use of astrology.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, department of defense, diversity, viral

Pentagon Under Fire After Stating 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion' Are 'Necessities' in US Army

12:51 GMT 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Many in the US are concerned that "woke" tendencies are taking over the American military: among them are increased attention to pronouns, identity, sexual orientation, and ensuring diversity. According to Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby, these and other new ideas "might actually make us smarter on the battlefield."
The US Department of Defense has rolled out what it views as new "necessities" for the US military: diversity, equity, and inclusion, sparking an immediate backlash.
In a Wednesday statement, the Pentagon revealed that "some 41 percent of the military identify as members of minority groups, and that number will grow larger." The data was shared by Bishop Garrison, the senior advisor to the secretary of defence for human capital and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"I would hope that as many leaders and members of the total force as possible see [diversity, equity and inclusion] efforts as a force multiplier," Garrison said.
While his sentiment echoes Kirby's comments, it has already triggered a wave of backlash on social media. After the Defense Department shared the controversial statement on Twitter, it garnered over 3,000 comments, but only around 350 users "liked" the tweet.
© Bill HONK Smith/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
screenshot
© Bill HONK Smith/twitter
© notecstatictobehere/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
screenshot
© notecstatictobehere/twitter
© @StevenJBurns/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
screenshot
© @StevenJBurns/twitter
© Matt/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
screenshot
© Matt/twitter
This is not the first time when the "woke" tendencies in the US military have prompted concern among conservatives, but, according to Kirby, such innovations can make the American military better.
Speaking to Fox News last month, the Pentagon spokesman suggested that diversity and inclusion "brings to the fore in the decisionmaking, operational decisionmaking that we conduct, better ideas, more unique perspectives, somebody else's lived experiences which might actually make us smarter on the battlefield."
The "woke" initiatives of the US Army include providing gender pronouns in professional emails and even offers to recruit new troops with the use of astrology.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала