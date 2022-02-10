https://sputniknews.com/20220210/pentagon-under-fire-after-stating-diversity-equity--inclusion-are-necessities-in-us-army-1092910123.html

The US Department of Defense has rolled out what it views as new "necessities" for the US military: diversity, equity, and inclusion, sparking an immediate backlash. In a Wednesday statement, the Pentagon revealed that "some 41 percent of the military identify as members of minority groups, and that number will grow larger." The data was shared by Bishop Garrison, the senior advisor to the secretary of defence for human capital and diversity, equity, and inclusion.While his sentiment echoes Kirby's comments, it has already triggered a wave of backlash on social media. After the Defense Department shared the controversial statement on Twitter, it garnered over 3,000 comments, but only around 350 users "liked" the tweet.This is not the first time when the "woke" tendencies in the US military have prompted concern among conservatives, but, according to Kirby, such innovations can make the American military better.Speaking to Fox News last month, the Pentagon spokesman suggested that diversity and inclusion "brings to the fore in the decisionmaking, operational decisionmaking that we conduct, better ideas, more unique perspectives, somebody else's lived experiences which might actually make us smarter on the battlefield."The "woke" initiatives of the US Army include providing gender pronouns in professional emails and even offers to recruit new troops with the use of astrology.

