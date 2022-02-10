https://sputniknews.com/20220210/ottawa-sees-significant-reductions-in-number-of-freedom-convoy-protesters---police-chief-1092923398.html

Ottawa Sees 'Significant Reductions' in Number of Freedom Convoy Protesters - Police Chief

"Day by day we are removing trucks through negotiation and towing enforcement from the footprints in the red zone and around in the surrounding neighborhoods," Sloly said during a press briefing on Thursday. "Weekend over weekend we are seeing significant reductions in the range of 50 to 65 percent of total trucks and total demonstrators."Sloly said the authorities also continue to go after funding, fuel and other logistic support enabling the protest to continue.The demonstration had more than 3,000 trucks when it kicked off but recently saw the number of trucks reduced to about 400, Sloly said.Ottawa police have arrested 25 people and issued more than 1,700 tickets related to the protests against vaccine mandates in Canada’s capital, the municipal police chief also revealed. "There have been over 1,700 tickets issued. There have been a total of 25 arrests, to date, including criminal charges for mischief and menacing behavior," Sloly noted. Additionally, there are 126 active criminal investigations ongoing and 400 allegations of hate crimes have been reported to the OPS hotline since the start of the protests.Among the investigations is one in which threats were made against a local towing company that was contracted to clear the peaceful anti-vaccine mandate protest in Canada's capital."At least one of the major tow trucks [company] that would have been able to supply us with the logistics to tow illegal vehicles and to significant degree reduce the size of the demonstration has been threatened themselves...there is a full criminal investigation going into those threats," Sloly said during the Thursday briefing. Sloly added that the threats against the business has come through sophisticated online activities and direct threats to its employees.The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers, farmers and other Canadians converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates.The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing protests.

