Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/mtg-in-hot-gazpacho--1092923736.html
MTG in Hot ‘Gazpacho’
MTG in Hot ‘Gazpacho’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), appearing on One America News Network's ‘Real America With Dan Ball’, claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T23:55+0000
2022-02-10T23:53+0000
marjorie taylor greene
nancy pelosi
gestapo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923709_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_c81686957d8fe20ef4da8ca6724b7768.jpg
The gaffe sparked an instant and widespread reaction on the internet.Gazpacho, a chilled soup composed of vegetables that originated on the Iberian Peninsula, is traditionally consumed in the summer and has sparked a wide variety of popular gustatory variations.It is suspected that Greene intended to say ‘Gestapo’, for one of her favorite tropes, the genocidal secret police that terrorized Nazi Germany and their occupied territories. The notorious force played a key role in the Holocaust and were responsible for, among other horrific duties, stamping out dissent. Following World War II, they were classified as a criminal organization by the International Military Tribunal at the Nuremberg trials.Greene did not offer evidence to support her claim that Pelosi had either a secret police force or a secret soup chef force. Right before her gaffe, she claimed that the “[District of Columbia] jail [...] is the DC gulag.”Gulags were a series of forced labor camps throughout the Soviet Union. Conditions varied depending on the time, place, and larger events throughout the USSR. The USSR defeated Nazi Germany in World War II at an appalling cost of life.Goulash is a traditional Hungarian soup or stew, with meat, vegetables, and paprika. The dish is enjoyed throughout Central Europe and its name was lent to the form of communism practiced in Hungary following the failed 1956 Hungarian revolution.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923709_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_b14f3bb10b91521559e53e7b2127220b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
marjorie taylor greene, nancy pelosi, gestapo

MTG in Hot ‘Gazpacho’

23:55 GMT 10.02.2022
© Ted RallMarjorie Taylor Greene gets in Hot Gazpacho
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets in Hot Gazpacho - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), appearing on One America News Network's ‘Real America With Dan Ball’, claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was sending “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress.
The gaffe sparked an instant and widespread reaction on the internet.
Gazpacho, a chilled soup composed of vegetables that originated on the Iberian Peninsula, is traditionally consumed in the summer and has sparked a wide variety of popular gustatory variations.
It is suspected that Greene intended to say ‘Gestapo’, for one of her favorite tropes, the genocidal secret police that terrorized Nazi Germany and their occupied territories. The notorious force played a key role in the Holocaust and were responsible for, among other horrific duties, stamping out dissent. Following World War II, they were classified as a criminal organization by the International Military Tribunal at the Nuremberg trials.
Greene did not offer evidence to support her claim that Pelosi had either a secret police force or a secret soup chef force. Right before her gaffe, she claimed that the “[District of Columbia] jail [...] is the DC gulag.”
Gulags were a series of forced labor camps throughout the Soviet Union. Conditions varied depending on the time, place, and larger events throughout the USSR. The USSR defeated Nazi Germany in World War II at an appalling cost of life.
Following the gaffe, Greene took to Twitter and played along with her misstatement. She tweeted, “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”
Goulash is a traditional Hungarian soup or stew, with meat, vegetables, and paprika. The dish is enjoyed throughout Central Europe and its name was lent to the form of communism practiced in Hungary following the failed 1956 Hungarian revolution.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала