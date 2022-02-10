Registration was successful!
London Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash
London Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash
Earlier Thursday, Dame Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Police of the Metropolis, expressed that she had "absolutely no intention of going" and argued that... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T19:08+0000
2022-02-10T19:38+0000
cressida dick
london metropolitan police
resignation
Commissioner Cressida Dick, 61, announced in late Thursday memo that she has decided to step down from her post after finding out that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership. The outgoing commissioner detailed that she will honor Khan's request to remain with the Met "for a short period to ensure the stability" of the force. Khan, in his own statement on the matter, asserted that the only way the Met can rebuild its trust with the immediate community is by replacing the force's leadership. "In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London — although of course there is more to do." The Mayor of London also reiterated his calls for the Met to "root out the racism sexism homophobia, bullying discrimination and misogyny that still exists." Earlier in the day, Dick pushed back against assertions that she was "complacent" with the current state of the Met, which has faced backlash from Khan since it was revealed that officers at Charing Cross police station were issuing racist and Islamophobic messages, as well bragging about violent acts against women. "I have been leading the Met very well," Dick proclaimed.
Sputnik International
cressida dick, london metropolitan police, resignation

London Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash

19:08 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 19:38 GMT 10.02.2022)
In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick inspects police cadets at the Metropolitan Police Service Passing Out Parade at Hendon, in London
In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick inspects police cadets at the Metropolitan Police Service Passing Out Parade at Hendon, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Nicholls
Being updated
Earlier Thursday, Dame Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Police of the Metropolis, expressed that she had "absolutely no intention of going" and argued that she had been "leading a real transformation in the Met" over the past five years. Calls for Dick's resignation come amid a slew of allegations, including racism, misogyny and favoritism.
Commissioner Cressida Dick, 61, announced in late Thursday memo that she has decided to step down from her post after finding out that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership.
"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service," Dick wrote in a statement.
The outgoing commissioner detailed that she will honor Khan's request to remain with the Met "for a short period to ensure the stability" of the force.
Khan, in his own statement on the matter, asserted that the only way the Met can rebuild its trust with the immediate community is by replacing the force's leadership.
"I would like to thank Dame Cressida Dick for her 40 years of dedicated public service, with the vast majority spent at the Met where she was the first woman to become Commissioner," Khan wrote.
"In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London — although of course there is more to do."
The Mayor of London also reiterated his calls for the Met to "root out the racism sexism homophobia, bullying discrimination and misogyny that still exists."
Earlier in the day, Dick pushed back against assertions that she was "complacent" with the current state of the Met, which has faced backlash from Khan since it was revealed that officers at Charing Cross police station were issuing racist and Islamophobic messages, as well bragging about violent acts against women.

"We have a service now, which is I’m absolutely certain, more professional, fairer, more transparent, more accountable, and closer to its communities and more effective in, for example, reducing violent crime, which has been going down year on year on year in almost every category," the commissioner said to BBC Radio London.

"I have been leading the Met very well," Dick proclaimed.
