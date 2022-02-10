https://sputniknews.com/20220210/london-met-police-commissioner-cressida-dick-resigns-amid-mounting-backlash-1092920519.html

London Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Resigns Amid Mounting Backlash

Commissioner Cressida Dick, 61, announced in late Thursday memo that she has decided to step down from her post after finding out that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership. The outgoing commissioner detailed that she will honor Khan's request to remain with the Met "for a short period to ensure the stability" of the force. Khan, in his own statement on the matter, asserted that the only way the Met can rebuild its trust with the immediate community is by replacing the force's leadership. "In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London — although of course there is more to do." The Mayor of London also reiterated his calls for the Met to "root out the racism sexism homophobia, bullying discrimination and misogyny that still exists." Earlier in the day, Dick pushed back against assertions that she was "complacent" with the current state of the Met, which has faced backlash from Khan since it was revealed that officers at Charing Cross police station were issuing racist and Islamophobic messages, as well bragging about violent acts against women. "I have been leading the Met very well," Dick proclaimed.

