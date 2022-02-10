https://sputniknews.com/20220210/kremlin-says-relying-on-ioc-in-issue-of-russian-figure-skater-valievas-drug-test-1092914836.html

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin relies on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's drug test, since it is... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The only primary source here can and must be the IOC. You heard the IOC statement, it makes no sense for us to say anything. We rely on the IOC, we wish our athletes, including Valieva, to win only gold," Peskov told reporters.He stressed that the Kremlin would not join those "screaming left and right" about Valieva's drug test.On Monday, the Russian figure skating team that included Valieva won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The awards ceremony for the winners was postponed first from Monday to Tuesday, and then for an indefinite period. The press service of the IOC told Sputnik that the situation required legal advice by the International Skating Union (ISU).On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team was allegedly caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.On Thursday, Valieva held a training session at the Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium. According to the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Valieva was not suspended from the Olympics.

