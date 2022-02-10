https://sputniknews.com/20220210/is-germany-a-us-occupied-state-is-the-ned-price-effect-weakening-the-wall-of-western-propaganda-1092896239.html

Is Germany a US Occupied State? Is the Ned Price Effect Weakening the Wall of Western Propaganda?

Is Germany a US Occupied State? Is the Ned Price Effect Weakening the Wall of Western Propaganda?

2022-02-10

President Biden revealed that he is in full control of Germany's economic policy when he declared that he has the power to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline...

Is Germany a US Occupied State? Is the Ned Price Effect Weakening the Wall of Western Propaganda? President Biden revealed that he is in full control of Germany's economic policy when he declared that he has the power to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss US-German relations. President Biden revealed that he is in full control of Germany's economic policy when he declared that he has the power to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. North Korea says they can shake the world with missiles that can strike the US. Also, China's Belt and Road Initiative will improve the Pakistan economy, according to some experts.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Senate Republicans vow to block the Iran deal if President Biden skips Congressional review. Also, the US is again saying that they believe a deal with the Islamic republic is in sight.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, joins us to discuss the Minsk agreement. Medea joins us to review her latest article in which she argues that the Minsk agreement is the key to resolving the Ukraine issue.Andrew Korybko, Moscow-based American journalist and analyst, joins us to discuss South Asia. Andrew argues that relations between Russia and India are countering the US empire's divide-and-rule ploy. Also, we discuss Russia's relations in South Asia, including Pakistan and India.National Director for Code Pink Ariel Gold joins us to discuss Israel. The Amnesty International report that named Israel as an apartheid state has sent shockwaves throughout the US empire and its Middle East protectorate states.Dr. Aisha Jumaan, founder and president of the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, joins us to discuss Yemen. The US military is joining the Saudi military in attacking the Ansarullah fighters in Yemen.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss propaganda. Patrick Lawrence's latest Consortium News article examines the infamous Ned Price press conference debacle and argues that it is a sign that the wall of propaganda in the US empire is weakening.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

