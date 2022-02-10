https://sputniknews.com/20220210/iran-just-weeks-from-having-enough-material-for-nuclear-breakout-us-senate-told-1092919081.html

Iran Just ‘Weeks’ From Having Enough Material for Nuclear Breakout, US Senate Told

Iran could produce enough highly-enriched material to build a nuclear bomb within “weeks,” senior US officials have told senators in a closed-door briefing.Senators have expressed contradictory conclusions regarding the briefing’s implications, with some Democrats seeing it as a sign of the significance of the Vienna talks for restoring the JCPOA, while Republicans continue to maintain that the agreement with Iran is a ‘bad deal’ that should not be returned to.“The assessment of where the programme – where Iran’s nuclear programme is right now – is downright scary,” Murphy said in a separate interview with Jewish Insider, adding that the US assessment of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear breakout time is about eight weeks.“I think a deal is within site, but only if you really squint,” the senator noted. “There’s significant gaps between the two sides. It’s not [that] they can’t be closed, but every day that goes by and they’re not is not great for the chances of success,” he added.The president’s party appears to be increasingly divided on the matter, with New Jersey Democrat and Foreign relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez expressing uncertainty over the JCPOA’s future.The Biden administration has also come up against pressure from Senate Republicans, who control half of the chamber’s 100 seats, to scrap negotiations.On Wednesday, a group of 33 Senate Republicans led by Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote a letter to Biden, insisting that the president would be required to submit any Iran deal to Congress for approval.Speaking to JT, Rubio said he didn’t believe that a “good deal” was “in sight because the only deal with Iran…appears to be one that would freeze in place the gains they’ve already made, and that would be dangerous for the world.”Negotiations on the US’s possible return to the JCPOA began last year, three years after the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of the landmark international agreement following intense Israeli lobbying. Iranian officials have demanded that the US scrap sanctions, and have brushed off efforts to include amendments to the original deal to include Iran’s missile programme or its regional security policy. Washington has insisted publicly that it will return to the deal only if Iran first reduces its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities to those prescribed under the JCPOA.Israeli officials have warned that they will not be bound by any Iran nuclear agreement, and threatened to carry out strikes, unilaterally if necessary, to stop the Islamic Republic from building a nuclear bomb. Late last year, former Israeli national security advisor Chuck Freilich called for cooler heads in Tel Aviv, saying that even if Israel could destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Iranians would be able to quickly rebuild, and be certain to carry out devastating retaliatory attacks together with their regional allies.Freilich stressed that Iran has been observing the nuclear agreement, and emphasized that Iran has never actually demonstrated that it is pursuing nuclear weapons, despite being listed as being just “months” or “weeks” from nuclear weapons capability for at least the past 15 years.

