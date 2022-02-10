https://sputniknews.com/20220210/indias-top-diplomat-in-islamabad-slams-pakistani-officials-amid-karnataka-hijab-row-1092904286.html

India's Top Diplomat in Islamabad Slams Pakistani Officials Amid Karnataka Hijab Row

India's Top Diplomat in Islamabad Slams Pakistani Officials Amid Karnataka Hijab Row

On 5 February, India's Karnataka state issued a law making uniforms mandatory at pre-university colleges. The authorities argue that banning hijabs in... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T10:06+0000

2022-02-10T10:06+0000

2022-02-10T10:06+0000

hijab

india

karnataka

shah mahmood qureshi

pakistan

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092905524_0:189:3173:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_d716bb823b1428ad4ef7f4ce79506396.jpg

India's top diplomat at the High Commission in Islamabad has rejected allegations of “religious intolerance” levelled by the Pakistani government. He denied the accusations after being summoned to Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday over the ongoing row over the banning of hijabs at pre-university educational institutions in Karnataka.India often blasts Pakistan for not giving adequate protection to its Hindus, Sikhs, and other minorities who are targeted by radical Islamists in the country.Kumar also conveyed to the Pakistani authorities that “India is a secular country."A press release by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday stated that the Indian CdA was told about Islamabad’s “grave concern and condemnation on the deeply reprehensible act of banning Muslim girl students from wearing hijab (headscarf)” in Karnataka.The release squarely blamed the “majoritarian agenda” of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayawsevak Sangh (RSS) for the hijab row. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is in power in the southern state of Karnataka as well.The controversy has also polarised Indian politics, with the federal opposition Congress Party coming out in support of Muslim girl students’ right to choose what they wear.The diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Islamabad broke out hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called the hijab controversy “part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims."On 8 February, Pakistani Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousufzai also expressed her solidarity with the Muslim girl students, terming the controversy as “horrifying."Although Indian opposition politicians have expressed solidarity with the Muslim students, they have urged Yousufzai and the Pakistani leadership to mind their own business.

https://sputniknews.com/20210727/you-have-spread-dirt-in-pakistan-hindu-boy-forced-to-abuse-own-religion-in-sindh-province-1083469437.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220209/nobel-laureate-malala-faces-backlash-after-intervening-in-karnataka-hijab-row-1092868663.html

india

karnataka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

hijab, india, karnataka, shah mahmood qureshi, pakistan, bharatiya janata party (bjp)