In Good Odour: Keen Sense of Smell Linked to Better Sex Life in New Study

In Good Odour: Keen Sense of Smell Linked to Better Sex Life in New Study

The sense of smell rarely makes an appearance in studies on sexual behaviour, yet it can be a factor in sexual well-being nonetheless, researchers have... 10.02.2022

2022-02-10T07:01+0000

2022-02-10T07:01+0000

2022-02-10T07:01+0000

A sharp sense of smell has been identified as a comfort factor in intimate relationships that strengthens attachment while also contributing to fidelity in a novel study by Stockholm University.The research that has taken place over a period of four years at Stockholm University indicated that those who see themselves as having a good sense of smell tend to have a better sexual well-being.Those who have a more secure attachment to their partner tend to get milder stress reactions when they smell their partner's body scent than those with a less secure attachment, an effect labelled “comfort smelling”. Smell also plays a poignant role in romantic relationships.Remarkably, the research also suggested that a sense of smell may play a role in one's fidelity.Lastly, the fact that smell affects intimate relationships could be important for those who have lost their sense of smell, for instance due to COVID-19.“A lost sense of smell can also affect close relationships, through everything from eating behaviours, social support and sexual behaviours,” Blomkvist concluded.

