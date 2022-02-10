In Good Odour: Keen Sense of Smell Linked to Better Sex Life in New Study

A sharp sense of smell has been identified as a comfort factor in intimate relationships that strengthens attachment while also contributing to fidelity in a novel study by Stockholm University.The research that has taken place over a period of four years at Stockholm University indicated that those who see themselves as having a good sense of smell tend to have a better sexual well-being.Those who have a more secure attachment to their partner tend to get milder stress reactions when they smell their partner's body scent than those with a less secure attachment, an effect labelled “comfort smelling”. Smell also plays a poignant role in romantic relationships.Remarkably, the research also suggested that a sense of smell may play a role in one's fidelity.Lastly, the fact that smell affects intimate relationships could be important for those who have lost their sense of smell, for instance due to COVID-19.“A lost sense of smell can also affect close relationships, through everything from eating behaviours, social support and sexual behaviours,” Blomkvist concluded.
The sense of smell rarely makes an appearance in studies on sexual behaviour, yet it can be a factor in sexual well-being nonetheless, researchers have concluded.
“I believe smell has an incredible effect on attraction and there is not much research on it, so here was work to do,” Anna Blomkvist, who has a doctorate in psychology from Stockholm University, told national broadcaster SVT, stressing that smell “means a lot in close relationships”.
“Sex and living together are not only affected by hearing, sight and touch, but also the sense of smell affect, as a holistic perception. It could be because the person who has a better sense of smell is also more present in the relationship and picks up more signs from his partner,” Blomkvist said in a statement.
