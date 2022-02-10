https://sputniknews.com/20220210/imran-khans-visit-to-russia-not-designed-to-form-bloc-against-any-country-foreign-minister-says-1092908476.html

Imran Khan's Visit to Russia Not Designed to Form 'Bloc' Against Any Country, Foreign Minister Says

Imran Khan's Visit to Russia Not Designed to Form 'Bloc' Against Any Country, Foreign Minister Says

The Kremlin confirmed the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia, which will be the first by any Pakistani premiere for 23 years. The... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T11:45+0000

2022-02-10T11:45+0000

2022-02-10T11:45+0000

india

pakistan

imran khan

shah mahmood qureshi

russia

kremlin

vladimir putin

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092768035_0:174:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cb782305292dfd7e3bd8b6d6a5b362.jpg

Pakistan will seek greater cooperation with Russia to ensure peace and prosperity in south Asia during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow later this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.Qureshi emphasised that Russia has a vital role in Afghanistan, and it will be part of the agenda during talks between the two leaders in Moscow.Khan's visit comes at a time when world powers are engaged in bringing stability to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last August, terrorist incidents have also increased in Pakistan.The minister highlighted Islamabad's diplomatic outreach for building up regional and international consensus for constructive and sustained engagement with the new interim authorities in Afghanistan.Pakistan and Russia are expected to reach several agreements, including a $2 billion gas pipeline project."We will discuss projects which can bring prosperity for this region, for Pakistan, and would be also beneficial for the Russians," Qureshi added.The foreign minister said that Russia might invest and provide technology to construct the North-South Gas Pipeline project - a gas pipeline from the deep-water Port Muhammad bin Qasim in the Pakistani coastal city of Karachi stretching 1,100km north-east to Lahore at an estimated cost of approximately $2.5 billion.Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for Prime Minister Khan's visit to Moscow were underway."Indeed, arrangements are being made for such a visit. We will announce its date when the time is ripe," the Kremlin official said.Khan recently returned from a four-day visit to China - where Russian President Vladimir Putin was present - and held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing have opposed the "formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region". However, experts in India have dubbed Imran Khan's proposed visit a rise of the Asian "Anti-Quad", which poses a big challenge for India. Quad is a bloc of four Indo-Pacific democracies comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India.

https://sputniknews.com/20220209/australia-backs-lithuania-in-call-to-resist-chinas-economic-coercion-amid-taiwan-tensions-1092867970.html

pakistan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, pakistan, imran khan, shah mahmood qureshi, russia, kremlin, vladimir putin, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), china