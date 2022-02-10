https://sputniknews.com/20220210/former-conservative-pm-john-major-accuses-johnson-of-weakening-uks-influence-after-partygate-1092915708.html

Former Conservative PM John Major Accuses Johnson of Weakening UK's Influence After 'Partygate'

LONDON (Sputnik) – Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major on Thursday accused Boris Johnson of weakening UK´s influence in the world and corroding trust... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

“Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity… unfortunately, that trust is being lost, and our reputation overseas has fallen because of our conduct. We are weakening our influence in the world,” Major said in a speech delivered at the Institute for Government.The former prime minister, who served from 1990-1997, openly accused Johnson of breaking the law over the social gatherings reportedly held at Downing Street during lockdown and trying to “defend the indefensible.”Major´s scathing attack on his fellow party member comes as the London Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the social gatherings were in breach of COVID-19 health regulations.An internal probe into the parties ordered by the prime minister has concluded that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."

