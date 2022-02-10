Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/former-conservative-pm-john-major-accuses-johnson-of-weakening-uks-influence-after-partygate-1092915708.html
Former Conservative PM John Major Accuses Johnson of Weakening UK's Influence After 'Partygate'
Former Conservative PM John Major Accuses Johnson of Weakening UK's Influence After 'Partygate'
LONDON (Sputnik) – Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major on Thursday accused Boris Johnson of weakening UK´s influence in the world and corroding trust... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T14:28+0000
2022-02-10T14:28+0000
uk
boris johnson
sir john major
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/21/1076202148_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_e50fbc5d59468d500e3a30546a082cef.jpg
“Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity… unfortunately, that trust is being lost, and our reputation overseas has fallen because of our conduct. We are weakening our influence in the world,” Major said in a speech delivered at the Institute for Government.The former prime minister, who served&nbsp; from 1990-1997, openly accused Johnson of breaking the law over the social gatherings reportedly held at Downing Street during lockdown and trying to “defend the indefensible.”Major´s scathing attack on his fellow party member comes as the London Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the social gatherings were in breach of COVID-19 health regulations.An internal probe into the parties ordered by the prime minister has concluded that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/21/1076202148_0:0:2047:1535_1920x0_80_0_0_73c565bc526043fe700b00181efa7ef6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, sir john major, covid-19

Former Conservative PM John Major Accuses Johnson of Weakening UK's Influence After 'Partygate'

14:28 GMT 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthBritain's former Prime Minister John Major arrives to attend a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of Peter Carrington at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019
Britain's former Prime Minister John Major arrives to attend a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of Peter Carrington at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major on Thursday accused Boris Johnson of weakening UK´s influence in the world and corroding trust in politics following revelations that Johnson and his staff held parties at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity… unfortunately, that trust is being lost, and our reputation overseas has fallen because of our conduct. We are weakening our influence in the world,” Major said in a speech delivered at the Institute for Government.
The former prime minister, who served  from 1990-1997, openly accused Johnson of breaking the law over the social gatherings reportedly held at Downing Street during lockdown and trying to “defend the indefensible.”
“At Number 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible,” he stressed.
Major´s scathing attack on his fellow party member comes as the London Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the social gatherings were in breach of COVID-19 health regulations.
An internal probe into the parties ordered by the prime minister has concluded that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала