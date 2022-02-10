Registration was successful!
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Figure Skater Valieva Continues to Participate in Olympics
Figure Skater Valieva Continues to Participate in Olympics
Earlier, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took part in the team tournament as part of the Russian team, which won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has not been suspended from participating in the Beijing Olympics, Olga Yermolina, press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation said.Valieva went to train at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday despite the doping use allegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The athlete skipped the training a day before, on Wednesday.The next all women’s figure skating events will start on 15 February.Russian figure skaters have won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team had allegedly been caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.Beijing hosts the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
06:01 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 06:31 GMT 10.02.2022)
© REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCHA man photographs an illuminated logo ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022
A man photographs an illuminated logo ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH
Earlier, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took part in the team tournament as part of the Russian team, which won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has not been suspended from participating in the Beijing Olympics, Olga Yermolina, press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation said.
"We are waiting for official statements from the IOC. As for the awarding of medals in the team tournament, the IOC should also decide on the date," Yermolina said.
Valieva went to train at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday despite the doping use allegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The athlete skipped the training a day before, on Wednesday.
The next all women’s figure skating events will start on 15 February.
Russian figure skaters have won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team had allegedly been caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.
Beijing hosts the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
