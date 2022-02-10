https://sputniknews.com/20220210/figure-skater-valieva-continues-to-participate-in-olympics-1092898786.html

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has not been suspended from participating in the Beijing Olympics, Olga Yermolina, press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation said.Valieva went to train at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday despite the doping use allegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The athlete skipped the training a day before, on Wednesday.The next all women’s figure skating events will start on 15 February.Russian figure skaters have won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team had allegedly been caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.Beijing hosts the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.

