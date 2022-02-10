https://sputniknews.com/20220210/eyes-on-ukraine-mcconnell-vs-rnc-and-yemen-humanitarian-crisis-1092892777.html
Eyes on Ukraine, McConnell vs RNC and Yemen Humanitarian Crisis
Eyes on Ukraine, McConnell vs RNC and Yemen Humanitarian Crisis
Today, the Misfits talk about NATO’s move towards Ukraine, Mitch McConnell vs. the RNC, and the LA Police Department tracking the homeless with new facial... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
Eyes on Ukraine, McConnell vs RNC and Yemen Humanitarian Crisis
Today, the Misfits talk about NATO’s move towards Ukraine, Mitch McConnell vs. the RNC, and the LA Police Department tracking the homeless with new facial recognition spyware.
At the top of the show, Peter Oliver, RT correspondent, calls in from Berlin to break down the latest news out of Russia as NATO continues to move toward Ukraine. Peter sheds light on the impact that preemptive sanctions could have on the region. The Normandy quartet of leaders (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) meets tomorrow. Stay tuned to this channel for further updates.Next, Danaka Katovich, national organizer for Code Pink, a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, joins the show to talk about the Biden administration's continued engagement in drone attacks and shipping military aid to Yemen. The warfare has caused a humanitarian crisis as civilians continue to get killed in the crossfire. The humanitarian situation on the ground is dire as there is not enough food, water and medical supplies, Danaka said.During the last hour of the show, we are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, to talk about a story by Vice News reporting on new facial recognition spyware that the Los Angeles Police Department is using to track the homeless. ODIN Intelligence is offering police forces the capability of identifying and compiling searchable information on homeless people in communities, in order to address "problems" such as “degradation of a city's culture,” “reduction in property values,” “poor hygiene (using streets as a restroom),” and “unchecked predatory behavior,” among others.John and Michelle close the program with a conversation about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s newfound support for a stock ban for lawmakers and judges. And, Amazon is planning to offer health care services billed, and Amazon Care, oh my!The Misfits sign off till tomorrow…We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Eyes on Ukraine, McConnell vs RNC and Yemen Humanitarian Crisis
Today, the Misfits talk about NATO’s move towards Ukraine, Mitch McConnell vs. the RNC, and the LA Police Department tracking the homeless with new facial recognition spyware.
At the top of the show, Peter Oliver, RT correspondent, calls in from Berlin to break down the latest news out of Russia as NATO continues to move toward Ukraine. Peter sheds light on the impact that preemptive sanctions could have on the region. The Normandy quartet of leaders (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) meets tomorrow. Stay tuned to this channel for further updates.
Next, Danaka Katovich, national organizer for Code Pink, a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, joins the show to talk about the Biden administration's continued engagement in drone attacks and shipping military aid to Yemen. The warfare has caused a humanitarian crisis as civilians continue to get killed in the crossfire. The humanitarian situation on the ground is dire as there is not enough food, water and medical supplies, Danaka said.
During the last hour of the show, we are joined by Chris Garaffa
, editor of TechForThePeople.org
, to talk about a story by Vice News reporting on new facial recognition spyware that the Los Angeles Police Department is using to track the homeless. ODIN Intelligence is offering police forces the capability of identifying and compiling searchable information on homeless people in communities, in order to address "problems" such as “degradation of a city's culture,” “reduction in property values,” “poor hygiene (using streets as a restroom),” and “unchecked predatory behavior,” among others.
John and Michelle close the program with a conversation about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s newfound support for a stock ban for lawmakers and judges. And, Amazon is planning to offer health care services billed, and Amazon Care, oh my!
The Misfits sign off till tomorrow…
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com