Denmark Confirms New Defence Deal Talks With US That Could See American Troops on Danish Soil

According to Danish Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen, the talks were requested by Washington and come on the heels of the US strengthening its military... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Denmark and the US have started negotiating a new defence deal that could see American troops and military equipment on Danish soil, the country's Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen said.According to Reuters, Frederiksen said that the new agreement is not linked to the situation in Ukraine. Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said Denmark will contribute to strengthening the US engagement in Europe."Denmark and the US open negotiations on a defence cooperation agreement. A new chapter in our strong transatlantic relations. Denmark will contribute to a strengthening of US engagement in Europe. This is about defending our shared values," Boskov said, as quoted by the ministry’s Twitter.

