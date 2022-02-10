Registration was successful!
International
Denmark Confirms New Defence Deal Talks With US That Could See American Troops on Danish Soil
Denmark Confirms New Defence Deal Talks With US That Could See American Troops on Danish Soil
According to Danish Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen, the talks were requested by Washington and come on the heels of the US strengthening its military... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T14:03+0000
2022-02-10T14:24+0000
denmark
us
defence
Denmark and the US have started negotiating a new defence deal that could see American troops and military equipment on Danish soil, the country's Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen said.According to Reuters, Frederiksen said that the new agreement is not linked to the situation in Ukraine. Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said Denmark will contribute to strengthening the US engagement in Europe."Denmark and the US open negotiations on a defence cooperation agreement. A new chapter in our strong transatlantic relations. Denmark will contribute to a strengthening of US engagement in Europe. This is about defending our shared values," Boskov said, as quoted by the ministry’s Twitter.
denmark, us, defence

Denmark Confirms New Defence Deal Talks With US That Could See American Troops on Danish Soil

14:03 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 10.02.2022)
According to Danish Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen, the talks were requested by Washington and come on the heels of the US strengthening its military cooperation with Norway and the Baltic states in recent years.
Denmark and the US have started negotiating a new defence deal that could see American troops and military equipment on Danish soil, the country's Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen said.
"Such an agreement directly between the United States and Denmark will open up for a new cooperation and activities in a number of selected military areas in Denmark...It might include American soldiers on Danish soil," she told reporters.
According to Reuters, Frederiksen said that the new agreement is not linked to the situation in Ukraine.
Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said Denmark will contribute to strengthening the US engagement in Europe.
"Denmark and the US open negotiations on a defence cooperation agreement. A new chapter in our strong transatlantic relations. Denmark will contribute to a strengthening of US engagement in Europe. This is about defending our shared values," Boskov said, as quoted by the ministry’s Twitter.
