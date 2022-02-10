https://sputniknews.com/20220210/covid-highlights-the-courage-it-takes-to-organize-communities-1092893840.html

Leonard Peltier Diagnosed With COVID-19, The Effort To Exonerate Marcus Garvey, The Hidden Costs of Container Ships 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee to discuss political prisoner Leonard Peltier’s diagnosis with COVID-19 and the danger he is in because of his unjust imprisonment, the calls from multiple legal and political officials to release Leonard Peltier, the dubious circumstances surrounding the incident for which Peltier was prosecuted and the FBI’s railroading of him, and how to get involved in the growing movement to free Peltier.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nkechi Taifa, Civil and Human Rights Attorney and President of The Taifa Group to discuss the effort to show widespread support for pardoning Marcus Garvey from crimes he was deported on, Garvey’s impactful legacy in the Black nationalist movement and Black radicalism, the important lessons from Garvey that continue to inform activism around Black lives and fights over Black memory, and the importance of fighting to clear Garvey’s name in an era of efforts to erase Black history.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the emergence of massive container ships in the global logistics industry and how it affected the global economy, how the containerization phenomenon contributed to monopolization of the shipping industry and the current crises of inflation and the supply chain, the extreme exploitation of workers on the ships and how the pandemic and supply chain issues have intensified their exploitation, and the environmental impact of these massive ships on the planet and on the communities that surround ports.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the lifting of mask mandates by Democratic officials and the concerns over lifting mask mandates in schools while so many children remain unvaccinated, the short-sighted orientation of the government toward the pandemic and the crucial mutual aid organizations that fill the gaps and make society run, the ongoing controversy surrounding Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL over racist hiring practices and the Houston Texans hiring of Lovie Smith over Flores, and the reaction of young people to the killing of Amir Locke.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

