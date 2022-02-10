https://sputniknews.com/20220210/cops-bust-florida-man-who-picked-fights-while-drunk--claimed-to-be-mick-jagger-1092910364.html

Cops Bust Florida Man Who Picked Fights While Drunk & Claimed to Be Mick Jagger

The suspect attempted to charge into one of the cops while the officers were trying to stop him, and later threw up in the back of a patrol car while en route... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

A 59-year old resident of Florida’s Collier County named Eugene Bingham ended up in lockup this week after “drunkenly picking fights” at Ocean Prime restaurant in Naples while claiming to be none other than rock legend Mick Jagger, NBC2 reports. According to the media outlet, police became aware of Bingham’s drunken antics on Monday night when a woman in Naples flagged an officer and told him that “a drunk male in a red shirt is yelling at people claiming he is Mick Jagger.”While Bingham told the officer “Don’t f*ck with me, leave me the f*ck alone,” the cops did not heed his request and arrested him for disorderly intoxication and battery on a member of law enforcement; while en route to the jail, the arrested man also threw up in the back of the patrol car.The media outlet also notes that a manager of another restaurant, Yabba, contacted local police after Bingham’s arrest and told them that the man had to be kicked out three times, also on Monday night, for being drunk and disruptive.

