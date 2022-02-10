Registration was successful!
Cops Bust Florida Man Who Picked Fights While Drunk & Claimed to Be Mick Jagger
A 59-year old resident of Florida’s Collier County named Eugene Bingham ended up in lockup this week after “drunkenly picking fights” at Ocean Prime restaurant in Naples while claiming to be none other than rock legend Mick Jagger, NBC2 reports. According to the media outlet, police became aware of Bingham’s drunken antics on Monday night when a woman in Naples flagged an officer and told him that “a drunk male in a red shirt is yelling at people claiming he is Mick Jagger.”While Bingham told the officer “Don’t f*ck with me, leave me the f*ck alone,” the cops did not heed his request and arrested him for disorderly intoxication and battery on a member of law enforcement; while en route to the jail, the arrested man also threw up in the back of the patrol car.The media outlet also notes that a manager of another restaurant, Yabba, contacted local police after Bingham’s arrest and told them that the man had to be kicked out three times, also on Monday night, for being drunk and disruptive.
Cops Bust Florida Man Who Picked Fights While Drunk & Claimed to Be Mick Jagger

11:59 GMT 10.02.2022
Andrei Dergalin
A 59-year old resident of Florida’s Collier County named Eugene Bingham ended up in lockup this week after “drunkenly picking fights” at Ocean Prime restaurant in Naples while claiming to be none other than rock legend Mick Jagger, NBC2 reports.
According to the media outlet, police became aware of Bingham’s drunken antics on Monday night when a woman in Naples flagged an officer and told him that “a drunk male in a red shirt is yelling at people claiming he is Mick Jagger.”
The cops encountered Bingham near Cambier Park, after he left Ocean Prime, and attempted to stop him. In response, Bingham reportedly “charged right into an officer”, only to end up landing “on his butt on the sidewalk”.
While Bingham told the officer “Don’t f*ck with me, leave me the f*ck alone,” the cops did not heed his request and arrested him for disorderly intoxication and battery on a member of law enforcement; while en route to the jail, the arrested man also threw up in the back of the patrol car.
The media outlet also notes that a manager of another restaurant, Yabba, contacted local police after Bingham’s arrest and told them that the man had to be kicked out three times, also on Monday night, for being drunk and disruptive.
