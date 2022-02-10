Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His UK Counterpart Truss Meet in Moscow
China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid Diplomatic Row
China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid Diplomatic Row
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China temporarily suspends imports of beef from Lithuania, a document released by the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
"Starting February 9, 2022 (inclusive), the acceptance of import declarations for beef from Lithuania is suspended," the document read.China appears to be the largest beef importer in the world. According to Chinese media, the suspension of beef imports from Lithuania will not affect the domestic market since the volume of supplies is insignificant. Only one Lithuanian company has permission to supply beef to China.The relations between China and Lithuania deteriorated after Taiwan opened its official representative office in Vilnius last November. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest to Lithuania and later downgraded the bilateral relations to the level of charges d'affaires.In late January, the European Union logged a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, which infringe on the WTO rules and hamper exports across the integrated European market. On Tuesday, the EU appeal was joined by the United Kingdom, which accuses China of economic coercion.The United States has also raised concerns over China not allowing Lithuanian goods into the country and rejecting Lithuanian import applications and signaled to join the consultations at the WTO together with Australia and Taiwan.
07:44 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 10.02.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China temporarily suspends imports of beef from Lithuania, a document released by the Chinese General Administration of Customs said.
"Starting February 9, 2022 (inclusive), the acceptance of import declarations for beef from Lithuania is suspended," the document read.
China appears to be the largest beef importer in the world. According to Chinese media, the suspension of beef imports from Lithuania will not affect the domestic market since the volume of supplies is insignificant. Only one Lithuanian company has permission to supply beef to China.
The relations between China and Lithuania deteriorated after Taiwan opened its official representative office in Vilnius last November. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest to Lithuania and later downgraded the bilateral relations to the level of charges d'affaires.
In late January, the European Union logged a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, which infringe on the WTO rules and hamper exports across the integrated European market. On Tuesday, the EU appeal was joined by the United Kingdom, which accuses China of economic coercion.
The United States has also raised concerns over China not allowing Lithuanian goods into the country and rejecting Lithuanian import applications and signaled to join the consultations at the WTO together with Australia and Taiwan.
