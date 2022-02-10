Registration was successful!
'Catch for the Books': Massive Squid Big Enough to Make '100 Plates of Calamari' Caught in Hawaii
'Catch for the Books': Massive Squid Big Enough to Make '100 Plates of Calamari' Caught in Hawaii
The squid’s weight was reportedly measured at about 15 kilograms, with its length reaching some 1.48 meters and its girth being about 0.6 meters. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
Nikko Eterovich, a small boat commercial fisherman based in Hawaii's Hilo Harbor, managed to catch a massive diamondback squid last week.According to local media outlet KHON-TV, Eterovich caught the squid on 1 February, and described his catch as the biggest squid he ever caught.The squid’s weight was reportedly measured at 33 pounds and 12.8 ounces (around 15 kilograms), with the creature’s length reaching 58.5 inches (about 1.48 meters) and its girth being 26.375 inches (about 0.6 meters).He also suggested that the squid he caught was big enough to make “about 100 plates of calamari”.
Nikko Eterovich, a small boat commercial fisherman based in Hawaii's Hilo Harbor, managed to catch a massive diamondback squid last week.
According to local media outlet KHON-TV, Eterovich caught the squid on 1 February, and described his catch as the biggest squid he ever caught.
“When I sold it to Suisan Fish Market, they said it was the largest, by far, they’ve seen in years,” he said. “Was definitely a catch for the books.”
The squid’s weight was reportedly measured at 33 pounds and 12.8 ounces (around 15 kilograms), with the creature’s length reaching 58.5 inches (about 1.48 meters) and its girth being 26.375 inches (about 0.6 meters).
“We have heard of a bigger squid. According to the state record, the last Mizu Ika or Diamondback squid weighed 28.5 pounds — caught in Kona,” the fisherman remarked. “At 33.5 pounds, I beat the record. I am in the process of sending in the Hawaii state record fishing application.”
He also suggested that the squid he caught was big enough to make “about 100 plates of calamari”.
