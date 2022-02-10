https://sputniknews.com/20220210/catch-for-the-books-massive-squid-big-enough-to-make-100-plates-of-calamari-caught-in-hawaii-1092913669.html

'Catch for the Books': Massive Squid Big Enough to Make '100 Plates of Calamari' Caught in Hawaii

The squid's weight was reportedly measured at about 15 kilograms, with its length reaching some 1.48 meters and its girth being about 0.6 meters.

Nikko Eterovich, a small boat commercial fisherman based in Hawaii's Hilo Harbor, managed to catch a massive diamondback squid last week.According to local media outlet KHON-TV, Eterovich caught the squid on 1 February, and described his catch as the biggest squid he ever caught.The squid’s weight was reportedly measured at 33 pounds and 12.8 ounces (around 15 kilograms), with the creature’s length reaching 58.5 inches (about 1.48 meters) and its girth being 26.375 inches (about 0.6 meters).He also suggested that the squid he caught was big enough to make “about 100 plates of calamari”.

